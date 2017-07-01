Gerald Gordon Smith, 82, of Lander, WY passed away on August 25, 2017 in Riverton at the Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Riverton, WY. Memorial Service will be held at 11am on Friday, September 1st at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home.

Gerald Gordon Smith was born September 7, 1934 to Charles Henry Smith and Mary Wilhelmina Meirer in Sioux County, NE.

Gerald retired from the Army National Guard with 20 years as SFC. He was a member and officer of BPOE; Sleeping Giant Ski Patrol in Cody; American Petroleum Institute; belonged to a poker club, bowling team, various golf clubs, executive on board at L.S.C.C.

Retired from Cont’l Emsco Co with 30+ years. He lived on a ranch in NE, in Cody, WY; in Rangely, CO; Thermopolis, WY; Casper, WY; Bakersfield, CA; Denver, CO; Casper, WY and Lander, WY.

He was preceded in death by: parents, brother, brother and sisters-in-law, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors include, wife Gladys Faye; sons, Gordon Jaye Smith of Cody, WY, Gene Raye Smith (Lisa Molina Smith) of Northridge, CA; daughters, Geraldine Kaye Hirsch (Randy) Deakin, GA, Gayla Maye Hammer (Jeff) of Lander WY; granddaughters, Erin M Hammer (Jon Meiman) of Madison, WI, Andrea E Hirsch of Athens, GA, Paige N. Hammer of Casper, WY, Phoebe A. Smith of Northridge, CA; grandson Jaxon B. Smith of Northridge, CA.

Memorial Contributions may be mailed directly to the Lander Senior Citizens Center 205 S 10th St, Lander, WY 82520.