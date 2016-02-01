(Riverton) – Gasoline prices in Wyoming increased by 1.4 cents per gallon over the past week to an average of $2.19 Sunday.

GasBuddy says that compares to a national average that fell two-and-a-half cents for a retail price averaging $2.34.

The Wyoming average is 33 cents higher than a year ago while, nationally, the price is 43 cents more per gallon than it was in January 2016.

GasBuddy says demand is typically weak this time of year until around Valentine’s Day when drivers should expect a jump in prices at the pump.