(Riverton) – Wind River Country Habitat for Humanity, serving the Lander/Riverton area, is benefiting from an appliance donation from Black Hills Energy.

Black Hills Energy is discontinuing the sale of hearth products, kitchen and laundry appliances because of competition in those areas so the company decided to donate its inventory of 141 units, valued at over 200-thousand dollars, to non-profits.

In all, non-profits in 18 communities across Wyoming will benefit from the donations.

Black Hills says it will continue to offer the sale and service of furnaces and water heaters.