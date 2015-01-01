(Riverton) – Wyoming Game and Fish Department director Scott Talbott says 2016 has been a memorable year for the state’s wildlife and those who support that incredible resource.

Talbott says grizzly recovery is an achievement to celebrate citing this year’s approval of Wyoming’s Grizzly Bear Management Plan, an important step in taking the bears off the endangered species list.

The reintroduction of black-footed ferrets in the Meeteetse area and the establishment of a mule deer migration corridor were other top issues in 2016 for the agency.

Looking ahead to 2017, Talbott says the agency is excited to prioritize education and public engagement efforts.