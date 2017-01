The following arrest reports are provided by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JANUARY

January 5 Arrests

Deborah Miller – 56 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery

January 4 Arrests

Anthony Arcand – 52 – Riverton – Minnesota Dept of Corrections Warrant: Revocation of Release

January 3 Arrests

Tyler Martin – 23 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: CAST Violation