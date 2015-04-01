The following arrest reports are provided by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
DECEMBER
December 20 Arrests
Michael Keele – 32 – Riverton – Probation Violation
Natalia Miranda – 30 – Riverton – Probation Violation
December 19 Arrests
Deborah VanVoast – 53 – Shoshoni – Driving While Under the Influence, No Vaild Driver’s License
December 15 Arrests
Jaelyn Goggles – 20 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence
December 14 Arrests
Kenneth Wallowingbull – 39 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence, Speeding
December 13 Arrests
Juvenile Male – 14 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Probation Revocation
Garrett Powell – 27 – South Pass City – Warrant: Violation of Stalking Order
December 12 Arrests
Timothy Mulford – 31 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear
December 9-11 Arrests
Drew Blackburn – 30 – Arapaho – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Adam Bumstead – 29 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
Gary Johnson – 59 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Eric Logue – 30 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery
Jesse Tyler – 27 – Riverton – Reckless Endangerment
December 8 Arrests
Ricky Goodleft – 34 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Maxie Hawk – 32 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court
December 7 Arrests
Jarilyn Yellowbear – 19 – Riverton – Breach of Peace
December 6 Arrests
Josiah Arthur – 18 – Ethete – Resisting Arrest, Warrants: Battery, Property Destruction
Robin Noriega – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Ezeekiel Osterkorn – 23 – Riverton – Unlawful use of a Toxic Substance, Battery
December 5 Arrests
Richard Visconte – 52 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension
December 2-4 Arrests
Benjamin McKinney – 20 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence
Shannen Ray – 39 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
December 1 Arrests
Heather Havard – 35 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear
NOVEMBER
November 30 Arrests
Dominic Anderson – 22 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Crystal Ingwerson – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Attempted Theft
Michael Johnson – 33 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear; California Dept. of Corrections Warrant: Parole Violation
Brian Malone – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Jessica Malone – 22 – Riverton – Contempt of Court
Brandon Smiley – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Paul Toponce – 44 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation
November 29 Arrests
Alvin Kohm – 34 – Mills – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court
Amber Luna Rojas – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Robert Richards – 40 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
November 23-27 Arrests
Carrie Beasley -48 – Shoshoni – Domestic Violence Battery
Adam Epp – 28 – Dubois – Breach of Peace
Tyler Martin – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: CAST Violation
Christian Posey – 20 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Apear
November 22 Arrests
Shane Boren – 37 – Thermopolis – Warrants: Contempt of Court, Probation Revocation
Jason Brown – 41 – Arapaho – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Billy Martin – 26 – Casper – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court
November 18-20 Arrests
James Bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Domestic Violence Battery
Sherrie Bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Bond Revocation
November 16 Arrests
Rana Mandan – 38 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Juvenile Female – 17 – Arapaho – Warrant: Failure to Appear
November 15 Arrests
Desirae Writingbird – 36 – Riverton – Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Roadway, Breach of Peace
November 14 Arrests
Craig C’Bearing – 29 – Arapaho – Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, Driver’s License Required, County Warrant: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
Robby Noriega – 26 – Cheyenne – County Warrant: Probation Revocation
Paul Penney – 43 – Casper – County Warrant: Failure to Appear
November 10-13 Arrests
Hokashina Fasthorse – 30 – Riverton – County Warrant: Probation Revocation
Thomas Jarrett – 49 – Riverton – Blackford County, IN Warrant: Nonsupport of a Dependent Child
Jamaal Knaus – 32 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence with a Child Passenger
Thomas Knott – 21 – Lander – County Warrant: Probation Revocation
Michael Townsend – 30 – Rawlins – County Warrant: Probation Revocation
November 8 Arrests
Nicholas Hout – 23 – Worland – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Crawford Oldman – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
November 7 Arrests
Levi Meyers – 31 – Transient – Violation of Protection Order
Julian Spoonhunter – 27 – Arapahoe – CAST Violation
November 4-6 Arrests
Jennifer Curry - 23 – Laramie – Probation Revocation
Misty Pingatore – 33 – Hudson – Laramie County Warrant – Child Endangerment
OCTOBER
October 31 Arrests
Stephanie Fruciano – 31 – Kinnear – Driving While Under the Influence, Child Endangerment
Cory Stone-Brown – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
October 26 Arrests
Male – 17 – Riverton – Burglary & Property Destruction
Kelly Baker – 30 – Lander – Civil Bench Warrant, Contempt of Court & Resisting
Dominic Fightingbear – 39 – Arapahoe – Bond Revocation
Halle Goggles – 19 – Ethete – Failure To Appear
Male – 16 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest
October 25 Arrests
Deliliah Addison – 36 – Arapahoe – Probation Revocation
Craig Isabell – 26 – Riverton – Contempt of Court
Benjamin Soundingsides – 32 – St. Stephens – Probation Revocation, Failure to Appear
Kyeren Tillman – 25 – Ethete – Failure to Appear
October 24 Arrests
Keanu Eubank – 21 – Hudson – Possession of a Controlled Substance. Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver
October 21 – 23 Arrests
Ramsrun Armajo – 33 – Riverton – DWUI, Albany County Warrant – Failure to Pay Fines
Arvin Felter – 25 – Riverton – Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Violence x3
Shaw Whiteman – 33 – Lander – DWUI
October 20 Arrests
Domingo Pena – 55 – Riverton – Codington County, SD Warrant, Distribution of Controlled Substance
October 18 Arrests
Kimberly Blount -27 – Lander – CAST Violation
Ophelia Spoonhunter – 30 – Arapahoe – Probation Revocation
October 17 Arrests
Frank Lajeunesse – 43 – Riverton – Failure to Appear
October 14-16 Arrests
Kym Fasthorse – 23 – Ethete – Failure to Appear Warrant
Dominick Wright – 22 – Dubois – DWUI
October 13 Arrests
Darryn Davis – 28 – Riverton – Pedestrian Under the Influence, Interference with Police, Breach of Peace
October 12 Arrests
Arvin Felter – 25 – Riverton – Warrants: Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Violence Battery
Louis Montoya – 28 – Casper – Careless Driving, Driving While Under Suspension, Eluding
October 11 Arrests
Dylan Mills – 24 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Tyle Potts – 31 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery
October 10 Arrests
Ezeekiel Osterkorn – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Bond Revocation
October 7-9 Arrests
Levi Meyers – 31 – Transient – Violation of Protection Order
Jason Quiver – 34 – Riverton – Probation & Parole Hold
Chastity Spoonhunter – 31 – Ethete – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Tyla Trumbull – 29 – Lander – Probation & Parole Hold
Eric Walker – 36 – Fort Washakie – Albany County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
October 5 Arrests
Male** – 21 – Fremont County – Park County Warrant: First Degree Sexual Assault (**unable to release identity pursuant to WSS 6-2-319)
October 4 Arrests
Alyda Means – 31 – Riverton – Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Roadway
October 3 Arrests
Lorraine Hunter – 32 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
September 30-October 2 Arrests
Lance Clark – 53 – Dubois – Warrant: Second Degree Murder
Bryan Hackleman – 31 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Andy Hutchinson – 19 – Ethete – Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol, Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Roadway
Travis Lincoln – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Michael Mariner – 28 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
Billy Napier – 24 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Russell Savage – 31 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence, Eluding
Carita Stimmel – 28 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation
SEPTEMBER
September 29 Arrests
Rick Richards – 44 – Lander – Probation & Parole Hold
September 28 Arrests
Juvenile Female – 17 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest
Devaughn Hamilton – 23 – Arapahoe – Court Ordered Arrest
September 23 Arrests
Lola Brown – 39 – Riverton – Breach of Peace, Resisting Arrest
Rachel Brown – 61 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest – Shoplifting
James Felton – 28 – Riverton – Uinta County Warrant: Possession of a Controlled Substance
Antionio Harris – 18 – Riverton – Criminal Trespass
James McKeown – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court, Probation Revocation
Jimmy Stuart – 36 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Montgomery Yarbrough – 29 – Lander – Sweetwater County Warrant: Driving While Suspended or Revoked
September 22 Arrests
Tana Papse – 43 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation
September 20 Arrests
Alex Waite – 32 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery
September 19 Arrests
Alyssa Jurado – 28 – Lander – Warrants: Bond Violation
Juvenile Male – 17 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Violation of Bond
September 16-18 Arrests
Josephine Calvert – 27 – Lander – Warrants: Unlawful Delivery of methamphetamine, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear
Matthew Howard – 31 – Riverton – Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Probation Revocation
Norman Winter – 36 – Dubois – Driving While Under the Influence, Interference with a Peace Officer, Failure to Stop at a Posted Stop Sign
September 14 Arrests
Hokashina Fasthorse – 29 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
September 13 Arrests
Craig C’Bearing – 29 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Stanley Seivewright – 56 – Casper – Warrant: Contempt of Court
September 12 Arrests
Matthew Skelton – 42 – Pavillion – Weld County, CO Warrant
September 9-11 Arrests
Sonia Dillon – 33 – Rapid City, SD – Intoxicated Pedestrian on Roadway
Trishanna SunRhodes – 38 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
September 8 Arrests
Aaron Holliday – 32 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation, Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Battery
September 7 Arrests
Bruce Knell – 50 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Roberta Oldman – 46 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Failure to Pay Fines
September 6 Arrests
James Bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Aggravated Assault & Battery
Sherrie bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Aggravated Assault & Battery
James Sandt – 45 – Riverton – Warrants: Aggravated Assault & Battery, Probation Revocation
September 2-5 Arrests
Phillip Chiles – 53 – Riverton – Intoxicated Pedestrian on Roadway
Fred Grubb – 57 – Athol, ID – Demostic Violence Battery
Tillman Hunt – 56 – Riverton – Sweetwater County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
Lawrence Jolly – 60 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer
Russel Naef – 57 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer
Gaige Saunders – 22 – Riverton – Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance/Cocaine
September 1 Arrests
Robert Alferbuffalo – 42 – Riverton – Lincoln County Warrant: Bond Revocation
Nathanial Bell – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Revocation of Probation
Jonathan Kassens – 37 – Riverton – Domestic Battery
Eugene Rowland – 50 – Lander – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements
Fredrick Sherman – 35 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Kevin Washakie – 39 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Revocation of Probation
AUGUST
August 31 Arrests
Vurnon Doney – 48 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence
August 29 Arrests
Joshua Campbell – 32 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer, Driving without a License
Shawna Thompson – 21 – Shoshoni – Hot Springs County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
August 25 Arrests
Niles Fryer – 32 – Riverton – Warrants: Driving While Under the Influence, Eluding Police, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage
Jessie Stephens – 21 – Riverton – Child Endangerment, Battery
August 23 Arrests
Michael Anders – 50 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Sandra Bryan – 33 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Matthew Howard – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
August 22 Arrests
Kandice Anderson – 39 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery
Edward Piper – 29 – Riverton – Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Highway
August 19-21 Arrests
Juvenile Male – 17 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery, Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol
Phillip Chiles – 53 – Riverton – Warrants: Battery
Nickolas Helming – 25 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace officer
Melissa Mincey – 34 – Dubois – Civil Bench Warrant: contempt of Court
Ronald Snyder – 59 – Fort Washakie – Intoxicated Pedestrian on Highway
August 18 Arrests
Brandon Brown – 25 – Riverton – Warrant: Violation of Protection Order
Timothy Mons – 51 – Shoshoni – Intoxicated Pedestrian on Roadway
Tracy Spriggs – 54 – Lander – Violation of Bond Conditions
August 17 Arrests
Billy Lookingbill – 35 – Kinnear – Warrant: Probation Revocation
August 16 Arrests
Nicholas Beall – 36 – Casper – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court
Steven King – 32 – Riverton – Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Domestic Violence Battery, Violation of Protection Order
Colleen Willow – 28 – Ehtete – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
August 12-14 Arrests
Kelvin Smith – 25 – Transient – Possession of Marijuana, Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court
August 11 Arrests
Leslie Noseep – 44 – Fort Washakie – Bond Violation
August 10 Arrests
Sia Brewer – 18 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest
Triston Ehle – 19 – Riverton – Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol
August 9 Arrests
Marlene Gould – 55 – Casper – Civil Bench Warrants: Contempt of Court
Kindle West – 36 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Michael Wilson – 42 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear
August 8 Arrests
Daniel Lemley – 35 – Riverton – Warrant: Burglary
Edward McCabe – 48 – Riverton – Probation & Parole Order: Arrest & Hold
Amber Washakie – 24 – Ethete – Warrant: Probation Revocation
August 5-7 Arrests
Patrick Brown – 19 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer, Property Destruction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant: Property Destruction, Failure to Appear
Desirea Writigbird – 26 – Riverton – Breach of Peace
August 4 Arrests
Theodore Bell – 34 – Lander – Breach of Peace, Pedestrian Under the Influence
Marty Custer – 22 – Cody – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Juvenile Male – 17 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Bond Revocation
August 2 Arrests
Juvenile Female – 14 – Riverton – Arrest & Hold Order
August 1 Arrests
Levi Chancellor – 21 – Riverton – Warrants: Probation Revocation, CAST Violation, Resisting Arrest (CAST= Court Assisted Substance Abuse Treatment)
Denevan Buckley – 47 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension
Cody Headley – 18 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
JULY
July 29 Arrests
Bradley Crow – 28 – Shoshoni – Driving While Under the Influence
Lorenzo Eagle – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Niles Fryer – 32 – Riverton – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court
Karlien Osborn – 24 – Lander – Civil Bench Warrants: Contempt of Court
July 27 Arrests
Daniel Chambers – 28 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery
Blake Crosley – 25 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery
July 26 Arrests
Michael Giroux – 28 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Claudia Jenkins – 25 – St. Stephens – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Edward Stevenson – 29 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Pay Fines, Probation Revocation
July 25 Arrests
Jordan Isis – 26 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court
John Schreiber – 53 – Dubois – Driving While Under the Influence, Careless Driving
July 22-24 Arrests
Barden Duck – 36 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Richard Graskemper – 55 – Dubois – Driving While Under the Influence
Audra Hill – 30 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
Bruce Knell – 50 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Amber Woody – 33 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear
July 19 Arrests
Juvenile Female – 15 – Arapahoe – Property Destruction
Kelly Grove – 31 – Big Piney – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Christopher Hardcastle – 35 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: C.A.S.T. Violation (CAST= Court Assisted Substance Abuse Treatment)
July 15-17 Arrests
Darrell Greer – 49 – Riverton – Carbon County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
Kyle Martin – 18 – Riverton – Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle
July 14 Arrests
Daniel Urekew – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Juvenile Male – 15 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest & Hold
July 12 Arrests
Adrian Addison – 18 – Ethete – Court Ordered Arrest: Property Destruction
Michael Townsend – 30 – Rawlins – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Rosalie Willow – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Adult Male** – Fremont County – Warrant: Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree
**unable to provide identifying information pursuant to WSS 6-2-319(a)
July 8-10 Arrests
William Cashen – 46 – Sheridan – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
Gary Clawson – 38 – Riverton – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court
Hope Eppler – 47 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence
Jordan Murray – 31 – Dubois – Breach of Peace, Battery
Robert Wallowingbull – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Bond Revocation
July 6 Arrests
Sarah Cousineau – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
July 5 Arrests
Misty Pingatore – 33 – Hudson – Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
July 2-4 Arrests
Devin Anderson – 32 – Lander – Civil Bench Warrant: contempt of Court
Emily Brown – 36 – Pavillion – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Paul Eels – 29 – Riverton – Warrant: Domestic Violence Battery
Micheal Johnson – 28 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery
Shannon Tyra – 28 – Crowheart – Interference with a Peace Officer
JUNE
June 30 Arrests
Sara Iron – 22 – Cheyenne – County Warrant: Failure to Appear, Penningotn County, SD Warrant: Felony Assault
Billy Lookingbill – 35 – Riverton – Criminal Trespass
June 29 Arrests
Ashley Mele – 18 – Lander – Court Ordered Arrest: C.A.S.T. Violation
June 28 Arrests
Pedro Deleon – 73 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Comply with Sex offender Registration Requirements
Chloeann Buina – 35 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Antone Monroe – 18 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
June 24-26 Arrests
Jennifeer Curry – 23 – Laramie – Court Order Arrest: Larceny
Veronica Reyes – 24 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
June 23 Arrests
Josiah Bell – 18 – Colorado Springs, CO – County Warrant: Failure to Appear
Priscilla Buzman – 34 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer, County Warrant: Failure to Appear
Cynthia Lonn – 66 – Dubois – Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, Failure to Comply with Traffic Direction
John Novotny – 49 – Lander – Aggravated Assault and Battery
Juvenile Male – 17 – Colorado Springs, CO – El Paso County, CO Warrant: Escape from Confinement
Juvenile Female – 14 – Colorado Springs, CO – Runaway Jevenile/Colorado Springs, CO
June 22 Arrests
Kent Jarman – 28 – Red Lodge, MT – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Steven King – 32 – Riverton – Washakie County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines, Hot Springs County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
Eugene Rowland – 50 – Lander – Violation of Protection Order, Criminal Entry, Property Destruction
June 21 Arrests
Fredrick Sherman – 35 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Michele Sutter – 49 – Hudson – Warrant: Failure t oAppear
June 20 Arrests
Alfred Spoonhunter – 23 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Robert Wallowingbull – 27 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension
June 17-19 Arrests
Vincent Burkett – 26 – Newton, KS – Driving While Under the Influence
Lara Halbert – 34 – Riverton – Driving Whine Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension, Interference with a Peace Officer
Ava headley – 55 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Javonn Lynch – 25 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Lisa Spruill – 51 – Enta – Domestic Violence Battery
Ryan Thain – 35 – Bowen, ND – Violation of Protection Order
Patrick Vaughn – 25 – Riverton – Breach of Peace
June 16 Arrests
Michael Primeaux – 31 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear
June 14 Arrest
Kevin Cress – 38 – Riverton – Warrant: Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
Christopher King – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Raymond Rothschiller – 37 – Shoshoni – Warrant: Child Abuse
Female – 16 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Bond Violation
June 13 Arrests
Curtis Coburn – 30 – Riverton – Warrant: Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine
James Harris – 32 – Kinnear – Warrant: Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine
James McKeown – 22 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Clyde Stone – 69 – Riverton – Warrant: Theft, Fraud by Check
June 10-12 Arrests
Martin Blueford – 20 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Larceny
Gary Brister – 59 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Steven Cardenas – 21 – Cheyenne – Court Ordered Arrest – Driving Under Suspension
Triston Ehle – 19 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear
Audra Hill – 30 – Fort Washakie – Violation of Bond Conditions
Seth LeBeau – 32 – Lander – Resisting Arrest, Warrants: Probation Revocation
Jessica Miller – 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Interference with a Peace Officer
Joseph Moore – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine
June 9 Arrests
Joseph Summerlin – 43 – Riverton – County Warrants: Probation Revocation, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine
June 8 Arrests
Arthur Garcia – 33 – Las Vegas, NV – County Warrant: Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
June 7 Arrests
Jeremy Riche – 37 – Kinnear – Driving While Under the Influence, Warrant: Contempt of Court
June 3-5 Arrests
Dylan Mills – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Kelvin Smith – 25 – Transient – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court
William Weaver – 70 – Dubois – Battery
June 2 Arrests
Alyssa Jurado – 28 – Lander – Warrants: Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear
David Vredenburg – 19 – Cody – Warrant: Contempt of Court
MAY
May 31 Arrests
Mark Taylor – 34 – Shoshoni – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court
May 26 Arrests
Kyle Cress – 36 – Riverton – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court
May 24 Arrests
Shane Boren – 37 – Thermopolis – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
Juvenile Male – 16 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest
Louis Oldman – 27 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear
May 23 Arrests
Nicholas Fuqua – 21 – Lander – Arrest & Hold: Wyoming Probation and Parole
May 20-22 Arrests
Robert Addison – 27 – Ethete – Breach of Peace, Resisting Arrest
Richard Duran – 26 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence, Driver’s License Required
Thomas Hall – 42 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Apperar
Melvin John – 35 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery, Interference with an Emergency Call, Hot Springs County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
May 19 Arrests
Travis Balderston – 38 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery
Kenneth Jorgenson – 35 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Appear
May 17 Arrests
Stormie Forrester – 38 – Riverton – Warrants: Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine
Shanessa Ute – 22 – Ethete – Cort Ordered Arrest: CAST Violation
May 16 Arrests
Barden Duck – 26 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
Juvenile Female – 16 – Louisville, KY – Arrest & Hold: Runaway Jevenile
Marcello Harris – 20 – St. Stephens – Warrants: Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear
May 13-15 Arrests
Antonio Anguiano-Lopez – 38 – Ogden, UT – CO Warrant: Dangerous Drugs
Michael Cousineau – 37 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear
Consualo Curley – 41 – Fort Washakie – Warrants: Possession with Intest to Deliver, Conspiracy, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear
Jonathan Davis – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Laura Dresser – 35 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Juvenile Male – 16 – Lander – Bond Revocation
Dusty Harris – 34 – Riverton – Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Natasha Kornder – 39 – Riverton – Possession of Marijuana – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Zachary Osborne – 23 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery
May 12 Arrests
Daniel Lemley – 35 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
May 11 Arrests
Male – 15 – Riverton – Drug Violation
May 10 Arrests
Steve Etcheverry – 61 – Riverton – Violation of Protection Order
Katera Jenkins – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
May 9 Arrests
Juvenile Male – 16 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Use of Controlled Substance
May 6-8 Arrests
Anthony Addison – 34 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation
MyKenzie Carpenter-Lott – 21 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Tracey Cleveland – 47 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Michael Downey – 29 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
May 4 Arrests
Jose Ocon – 25 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Floyd Oldman – 36 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
May 3 Arrests
Thomas C Tynsky – 24 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Donald E Witt – 54 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Duty to Report
APRIL
April 29-May 1 Arrests
Kyle Blake – 20 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Kaleb Bringolf – 19 – Pavillion – Warrant: Bond Revocation
Heather Fitch – 35 – Lander – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Adele Gutierrez – 38 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Audra Hill – 30 – Fort Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence, Warrant: Contempt of Court
Michael Pingatore – 30 – Hudson – Resisting Arrest, Warrant: Contempt of Court
Laurissa Price – 28 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Jake Weber – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
April 28 Arrests
Frank Lopez – 28 – Aurora, CO – Aggravated Assault & Battery
Delshia Roanhorse – 18 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Appear
April 26 Arrests
Male – 16 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Derek Scott – 30 – Riverton – Breach of Peace
Darion Sunrhodes – 22 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Justin Vanfleet – 23 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation
April 25 Arrests
Amber Luna Roajas – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant: Sweetwater County
Tana Papse – 42 – Lander – Interference with Police
Andrea Yellowbear – 35 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence
April 22-24 Arrests
Billy Marin – 26 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear
Glenn Smith Jr. – 49 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery
Jason Stevenson – 36 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Collie Warren – 40 – Ethete – Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Interference with Police, Driving While Under Suspension, Driving without Interlock Device, Warrant: Failure to Appear, Warrant: Probation Violation
Kara Whiteman – 38 – Fort Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence, Failure to maintain Liability Coverage
April 21 Arrests
Albert Cleveland – 55 – Casper – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Marucs Zahne – 45 – Afton – Driving While Under the Influence
April 19 Arrests
Stanley Hagerman Jr. – 23 – Riverton – Park County Warrant: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry
April 14 Arrests
James Bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Domestic Violence Battery
Sherrie Bias – 51 – St. Stephens – Domestic Violence Battery
April 13 Arrests
Jamie Yanze – 25 – Riverton – Driving While Under Suspension, Warrant: Probation Revocation
April 11 Arrests
Michael Gehnert – 53 – Fort Collins, CO – Larimer County, CO Warrant: Failure to Comply
Male – 17 – Riverton – Use of a Controlled Substance
Kyle Page – 18 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Michael Primeaux – 31 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Robert Tyler – 58 – Fort Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence
April 8-10 Arrests
James Morrison - 69 – Dubois – Second Degree Murger
Robert Weber – 29 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence
April 7 Arrests
Dennis Bearing – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Samuel Friday – 33 – Ethete – Warrant: Probation Revocation
April 6 Arrests
Kyle Kummer – 24 – Lander – Bond Violation, Contempt of Court
Billy Lookingbill – 35 – Kinnear – Breach of Peace, Warrant: Failure to Appear
Daniel Oldman – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
April 5 Arrests
Geyamkhosi Gilliam – 39 – Casper – County Warrant: Contempt of Court
Joshua Perrett – 34 – Riverton – Warrants: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
Stanley Seivewright – 55- Casper – County Warrant: Contempt of Court
Dale Thompson – 22 – Fort Washakie – Court Ordered Arrest: Probation Violation
April 4 Arrests
David Ferris, Jr – 48 – Fort Washakie – Domestic Violence Battery
April 1-3 Arrests
William Schneider – 45 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear
MARCH
March 31 Arrests
Male – 17 – Riverton – Possession of Controlled Substance
Michael Gehnert – 53 – Transient – Driving While Under the Influence, No Interlock Device, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Maintain Lane of Travel
March 30 Arrests
Jamie Groathouse – 38 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence
Heather Hill – 21 – Riverton – Breach of Peace
March 29 Arrests
Gilmer Cabello – 32 – Hayward, CA – Theft of Services, Littering
March 28 Arrests
Anthony Fruciano – 37 – Kinnear – Domestic Violence Battery
March 24-27 Arrests
Female – 17 – Riverton – Underage Consumption
Drew Blackburn – 29 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Bond Violation
Christopher Emery – 36 – Riverton – Domestic Battery, Reckless Endangering, Warrant: Missouri
Johnnie Hutchings – 44 – Lander – Probation Revocation
Pendleton Martinez – 42 – Ethete – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant: Probation Revocation
Lynx Osterkorn – 56 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Truman Piper – 22 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container, No Valid Driver’s License
Eugene Ridgley – 54 – Ethete – Pedestrian Under the Influence
Lacie Snyder – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
March 23 Arrests
Russell Ute – 34 – Lander – Driving While under the Influence, Eluding Police, Resisting Arrest, Driving without ignition interlock device, speeding
March 22 Arrests
Rose Bell – 35 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Vernon Elk – 45 – Kinnear – Driving While under the Influence, Driving While under Suspension
Lori Gonzales – 53 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery
William Holmes – 42 – Casper – Warrants: Contempt of Court
James Martin – 38 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation
March 18-20 Arrests
Joseph Howell – 20 – Riverton – Warrant, Park County: Contempt of Court
Darwin Shakespeare – 26 – Riverton – Driving While Suspended, Driving without Interlock Device, Failure to Maintain Insurance, Open Container of Alcohol
March 16 Arrests
Billy Washburn – 35 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court
March 15 Arrests
Derek Balzly – 26 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Robert Cornelio – 20 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
Christopher Hardcastle – 34 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
Shadow Kummer – 25 – Riverton – Warrants: Probation Revocation, Contempt of Court
John Patton – 28 – Dubois – Warrant: Contempt of Court
March 14 Arrests
Leonard Bernal – 53 – Riverton – Warrant, Natrona County – Probation Violation
March 11-13 Arrests
Leroy Brown – 28 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence
Brody Miller – 19 – Riverton – Minor under the Influence of Alcohol
Otis Smith – 60 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance
March 10 Arrests
Newell Duran – 50 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Garrett Lee – 40 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines
March 9 Arrests
David Hernandez – 56 – Riverton – Probation Violation
Lynx Osterkorn – 56 – Riverton – Breach of Peace, Resisting Arrest
March 8 Arrests
Chelsea Calvert – 21 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court
Denissa Elkboy – 18 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Jamie Moss – 27 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Shanessa Ute – 22 – Ethete – Court Ordered Arrest: Probation Violation
March 4-6 Arrests
Ambrosia Antelope – 30 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Sistenes Tafoya – 30 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court, Bond Revocation
March 3 Arrests
Marty Moore – 34 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery
March 2 Arrests
Cisco Flood – 30 – Riverton – Probation Violation
Hubert Warren – 31 – Arapahoe – Driving While Under the Influence
FEBRUARY
February 26-28 Arrests
Juvenile Female – 14 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Juvenile Male – 16 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Justin Collins – 36 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence
Carmen Headley – 39 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court
February 25 Arrests
Dawson Smith – 31 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension, Speeding
February 24 Arrests
Daniel Black – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
February 23 Arrests
Charles Ariks – 30 – Riverton – Warrants: Contempt of Court
Sarah Cousins-Brow – 60 – Sheridan – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Kenneth Klinker – 22 – Riverton – Probation Violation
Gregg Oler – 52 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Bryant Tillman – 27 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear
February 19-21 Arrests
Scott Barrett – 35 – Pavillion – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Lynx Osterkorn – 56 – Riverton – Larceny
Joshua Perrett – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Gerardo Rico-Holguin – 43 – Riverton - Warrant: Probation Revocation
Samantha Vigil – 22 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear
February 18 Arrests
Michale James Ruby, Jr. – 35 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container
Tracy Spence – 48 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence
John Stephensn – 20 – Dallas, TX – Underage Consumption, Possession of Controlled Substance
Chad Younger – 19 – Lander – Underage Consumption, Warrant: Sublette County
February 17 Arrests
Richard D Mountain – 50 – Dubois – Aggravated Assault & Battery
Joseph Kaz Babock – 26 – Riverton – CAST Violation
Precilla Vanessa Lopez – 26 – Riverton – Breach of Peace, Possession of Controlled Substance
February 16 Arrests
Kayleb Roskowske – 19 – Riverton – Probation Violation
George Sankey – 27 – Ethete – Warrant: Contempt of Court
James W Smith – 44 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Monty Tabaho – 29 – St. Stephens – Warrant: Probation Revocation
February 12-15 Arrests
Lynn Brown – 42 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Jose Cantu – 26 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest
Joel Smith – 18 – Riverton – Youthful Offender, Open Container, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic
Brett White – 31 – Fort Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence, No Interlock Device, Driving While Under Suspension, Tail Lamp Violation
February 11 Arrests
Benita Smith – 50 – Kinnear – Warrant: Probation Revocation, Probation Violation
February 8 Arrests
Jamie Goodman – 24 – St. Stephens – Driving While Under the Influence, No Valid Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance
February 5-7 Arrests
David Dobson – 53 – Dubois – Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container
Tiffany Edwards – 29 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Lane O’neal – 18 – Pavillion – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Juanita Owens – 50 – Riverton – Interference with Police
Katarina Trumball – 27 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Aaron Wagner – 26 – Pavillion – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Kirk Weed – 34 – Ft. Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence
February 4 Arrests
Robert Hereford – 51 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension, Tail Lamp Violation, Warrant: Failure to Appear
February 3 Arrests
Raylinda Brown – 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Warrant: Contempt of Court
Daniel Bryant – 31 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Shawn Pendleton – 21 – Riverton – Warrant: Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle
Matthew Smith – 24 – Kinnear – Warrant: Probation Revocation
February 2 Arrests
Ezeekiel Osterkorn – 22 – Riverton – Aggravated Assault & Battery
JANUARY
January 29-31 Arrests
Karlien Osborn – 23 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear
Jandra Peasley – 32 – Shoshoni – Domestic Violence Battery, Breach of Peace
January 28 Arrests
Henry Alberts – 33 – Riverton – Public Intoxication, Warrant: Contempt of Court
January 27 Arrests
Female – 15 – Lander – Battery
Enrice Lopez – 62 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation
Lynx Osterkorn – 55 – Riverton – Breach of Peace
January 26 Arrests
Stephanie Behan – 31 – Riverton – Probation Revocation
January 25 Arrests
Aileen Addison – 23 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence
Orelia Peterson – 49 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrests
Richard Redfield – 34 – Riverton – Child Endangerment
Jennifer Shakespeare – 36 – St. Stephens- Child Endangerment
January 22-24 Arrests
Dawn Demott – 50 – Riverton – Probation Violation
Nelson Duran – 18 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Kevin Lane – 48 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of Controlled Substance, No Proof of Insurance
Aloysius Piper – 48 – Ethete – Pedestrian Under the Influence
January 21 Arrests
Chase Owens – 33 – Lander – Bond Revocation
January 20 Arrests
Meranda Chambers – 28 – Riverton – Warrant: Theft – Aggregate
Devaughn Hamilton – 22 – Arapahoe – Battery
Heather Quinn – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Theft – Aggregate
January 19 Arrests
Timothy castor – 27 – Fountain, CO – Fremont County Warrant: DCI Case Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine
Danny Ortiz – 36 – Riverton – Contempt of Court
January 18 Arrests
Curtis Bolte – 40 – Red Oak, OK – Fremont County Warrant: Contempt of Court
January 15-17 Arrests
Chelsie Romero – 24 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation
January 14 Arrests
Chelsea Calvert – 21 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear
Justin Collins – 36 – Riverton – Warrant: Bond Violation
Lenny Monroe – 34 – St. Stephens – Warrant: Contempt of Court
January 13 Arrests
Mariano Najera-Pena – 30 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear
Scotty Pursel – 42 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery
Robert Sanders – 43 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation
January 12 Arrests
Male – 17 – Riverton – Warrant: Bond Revocation
Marlene Gould – 55 – Casper – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court
Lyle Haukaas – 37 – Hudson – Interference with Police, Possession of Controlled Substance – Warrants: Probation Revocation
January 11 Arrests
Wade Wheeler – 35 – Cheyenne – Warrant: Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault & Battery
Joseph Withrow – 35 – Lander – Bond Revocation
January 8-10 Arrests
Annalisa Davis – 22 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, No Proof of Insurance, Property Destruction
Brandon Jenkins – 36 – Riverton – Warrant, Wyoming Board of Parole
Lesley Primeaux – 29 – Ethete – Warrant: Probation Revocation, Failure to Appear
January 5 Arrests
Isiah Apodaca – 31 – Riverton – Use of Controlled Substance, Giving False Information
Robert Durgin – 60 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container
January 4 Arrests
Rodney Carver – 41 – Riverton – Warrants: Contempt of Court, Possession of Controlled Substance
December 31-January 4th Arrests
Brandon Brown – 28 – Arapaho – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension
Marshall Friday – 42 – Casper – Pedestrian Under the Influence
Jared Maloff – 21 – Riverton – Driving Under the Influence, No Proof of Insurance, Driving While Under Suspension, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
Dameon Mcdowell – 38 – Casper – Warrant: Natrona County, Felon in Possession of a Weapon
Crystal Spoonhunter – 41 – Arapaho – Pedestrian Under the Influence, Warrant: Failure to Appear