The following arrest reports are provided by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

DECEMBER

December 20 Arrests

Michael Keele – 32 – Riverton – Probation Violation

Natalia Miranda – 30 – Riverton – Probation Violation

December 19 Arrests

Deborah VanVoast – 53 – Shoshoni – Driving While Under the Influence, No Vaild Driver’s License

December 15 Arrests

Jaelyn Goggles – 20 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence

December 14 Arrests

Kenneth Wallowingbull – 39 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence, Speeding

December 13 Arrests

Juvenile Male – 14 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Probation Revocation

Garrett Powell – 27 – South Pass City – Warrant: Violation of Stalking Order

December 12 Arrests

Timothy Mulford – 31 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear

December 9-11 Arrests

Drew Blackburn – 30 – Arapaho – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Adam Bumstead – 29 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

Gary Johnson – 59 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Eric Logue – 30 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery

Jesse Tyler – 27 – Riverton – Reckless Endangerment

December 8 Arrests

Ricky Goodleft – 34 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Maxie Hawk – 32 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court

December 7 Arrests

Jarilyn Yellowbear – 19 – Riverton – Breach of Peace

December 6 Arrests

Josiah Arthur – 18 – Ethete – Resisting Arrest, Warrants: Battery, Property Destruction

Robin Noriega – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Ezeekiel Osterkorn – 23 – Riverton – Unlawful use of a Toxic Substance, Battery

December 5 Arrests

Richard Visconte – 52 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension

December 2-4 Arrests

Benjamin McKinney – 20 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence

Shannen Ray – 39 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

December 1 Arrests

Heather Havard – 35 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear

NOVEMBER

November 30 Arrests

Dominic Anderson – 22 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Crystal Ingwerson – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Attempted Theft

Michael Johnson – 33 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear; California Dept. of Corrections Warrant: Parole Violation

Brian Malone – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Jessica Malone – 22 – Riverton – Contempt of Court

Brandon Smiley – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Paul Toponce – 44 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation

November 29 Arrests

Alvin Kohm – 34 – Mills – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court

Amber Luna Rojas – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Robert Richards – 40 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

November 23-27 Arrests

Carrie Beasley -48 – Shoshoni – Domestic Violence Battery

Adam Epp – 28 – Dubois – Breach of Peace

Tyler Martin – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: CAST Violation

Christian Posey – 20 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Apear

November 22 Arrests

Shane Boren – 37 – Thermopolis – Warrants: Contempt of Court, Probation Revocation

Jason Brown – 41 – Arapaho – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Billy Martin – 26 – Casper – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court

November 18-20 Arrests

James Bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Domestic Violence Battery

Sherrie Bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Bond Revocation

November 16 Arrests

Rana Mandan – 38 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Juvenile Female – 17 – Arapaho – Warrant: Failure to Appear

November 15 Arrests

Desirae Writingbird – 36 – Riverton – Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Roadway, Breach of Peace

November 14 Arrests

Craig C’Bearing – 29 – Arapaho – Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of Marijuana, Driver’s License Required, County Warrant: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

Robby Noriega – 26 – Cheyenne – County Warrant: Probation Revocation

Paul Penney – 43 – Casper – County Warrant: Failure to Appear

November 10-13 Arrests

Hokashina Fasthorse – 30 – Riverton – County Warrant: Probation Revocation

Thomas Jarrett – 49 – Riverton – Blackford County, IN Warrant: Nonsupport of a Dependent Child

Jamaal Knaus – 32 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence with a Child Passenger

Thomas Knott – 21 – Lander – County Warrant: Probation Revocation

Michael Townsend – 30 – Rawlins – County Warrant: Probation Revocation

November 8 Arrests

Nicholas Hout – 23 – Worland – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Crawford Oldman – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

November 7 Arrests

Levi Meyers – 31 – Transient – Violation of Protection Order

Julian Spoonhunter – 27 – Arapahoe – CAST Violation

November 4-6 Arrests

Jennifer Curry - 23 – Laramie – Probation Revocation

Misty Pingatore – 33 – Hudson – Laramie County Warrant – Child Endangerment

OCTOBER

October 31 Arrests

Stephanie Fruciano – 31 – Kinnear – Driving While Under the Influence, Child Endangerment

Cory Stone-Brown – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

October 26 Arrests

Male – 17 – Riverton – Burglary & Property Destruction

Kelly Baker – 30 – Lander – Civil Bench Warrant, Contempt of Court & Resisting

Dominic Fightingbear – 39 – Arapahoe – Bond Revocation

Halle Goggles – 19 – Ethete – Failure To Appear

Male – 16 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest

October 25 Arrests

Deliliah Addison – 36 – Arapahoe – Probation Revocation

Craig Isabell – 26 – Riverton – Contempt of Court

Benjamin Soundingsides – 32 – St. Stephens – Probation Revocation, Failure to Appear

Kyeren Tillman – 25 – Ethete – Failure to Appear

October 24 Arrests

Keanu Eubank – 21 – Hudson – Possession of a Controlled Substance. Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

October 21 – 23 Arrests

Ramsrun Armajo – 33 – Riverton – DWUI, Albany County Warrant – Failure to Pay Fines

Arvin Felter – 25 – Riverton – Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Violence x3

Shaw Whiteman – 33 – Lander – DWUI

October 20 Arrests

Domingo Pena – 55 – Riverton – Codington County, SD Warrant, Distribution of Controlled Substance

October 18 Arrests

Kimberly Blount -27 – Lander – CAST Violation

Ophelia Spoonhunter – 30 – Arapahoe – Probation Revocation

October 17 Arrests

Frank Lajeunesse – 43 – Riverton – Failure to Appear

October 14-16 Arrests

Kym Fasthorse – 23 – Ethete – Failure to Appear Warrant

Dominick Wright – 22 – Dubois – DWUI

October 13 Arrests

Darryn Davis – 28 – Riverton – Pedestrian Under the Influence, Interference with Police, Breach of Peace

October 12 Arrests

Arvin Felter – 25 – Riverton – Warrants: Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Violence Battery

Louis Montoya – 28 – Casper – Careless Driving, Driving While Under Suspension, Eluding

October 11 Arrests

Dylan Mills – 24 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Tyle Potts – 31 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery

October 10 Arrests

Ezeekiel Osterkorn – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Bond Revocation

October 7-9 Arrests

Levi Meyers – 31 – Transient – Violation of Protection Order

Jason Quiver – 34 – Riverton – Probation & Parole Hold

Chastity Spoonhunter – 31 – Ethete – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Tyla Trumbull – 29 – Lander – Probation & Parole Hold

Eric Walker – 36 – Fort Washakie – Albany County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

October 5 Arrests

Male** – 21 – Fremont County – Park County Warrant: First Degree Sexual Assault (**unable to release identity pursuant to WSS 6-2-319)

October 4 Arrests

Alyda Means – 31 – Riverton – Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Roadway

October 3 Arrests

Lorraine Hunter – 32 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

September 30-October 2 Arrests

Lance Clark – 53 – Dubois – Warrant: Second Degree Murder

Bryan Hackleman – 31 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Andy Hutchinson – 19 – Ethete – Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol, Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Roadway

Travis Lincoln – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Michael Mariner – 28 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

Billy Napier – 24 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Russell Savage – 31 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence, Eluding

Carita Stimmel – 28 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation

SEPTEMBER

September 29 Arrests

Rick Richards – 44 – Lander – Probation & Parole Hold

September 28 Arrests

Juvenile Female – 17 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest

Devaughn Hamilton – 23 – Arapahoe – Court Ordered Arrest

September 23 Arrests

Lola Brown – 39 – Riverton – Breach of Peace, Resisting Arrest

Rachel Brown – 61 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest – Shoplifting

James Felton – 28 – Riverton – Uinta County Warrant: Possession of a Controlled Substance

Antionio Harris – 18 – Riverton – Criminal Trespass

James McKeown – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court, Probation Revocation

Jimmy Stuart – 36 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Montgomery Yarbrough – 29 – Lander – Sweetwater County Warrant: Driving While Suspended or Revoked

September 22 Arrests

Tana Papse – 43 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation

September 20 Arrests

Alex Waite – 32 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery

September 19 Arrests

Alyssa Jurado – 28 – Lander – Warrants: Bond Violation

Juvenile Male – 17 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Violation of Bond

September 16-18 Arrests

Josephine Calvert – 27 – Lander – Warrants: Unlawful Delivery of methamphetamine, Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear

Matthew Howard – 31 – Riverton – Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Probation Revocation

Norman Winter – 36 – Dubois – Driving While Under the Influence, Interference with a Peace Officer, Failure to Stop at a Posted Stop Sign

September 14 Arrests

Hokashina Fasthorse – 29 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

September 13 Arrests

Craig C’Bearing – 29 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Stanley Seivewright – 56 – Casper – Warrant: Contempt of Court

September 12 Arrests

Matthew Skelton – 42 – Pavillion – Weld County, CO Warrant

September 9-11 Arrests

Sonia Dillon – 33 – Rapid City, SD – Intoxicated Pedestrian on Roadway

Trishanna SunRhodes – 38 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

September 8 Arrests

Aaron Holliday – 32 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation, Strangulation of a Household Member, Domestic Battery

September 7 Arrests

Bruce Knell – 50 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Roberta Oldman – 46 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Failure to Pay Fines

September 6 Arrests

James Bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Aggravated Assault & Battery

Sherrie bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Aggravated Assault & Battery

James Sandt – 45 – Riverton – Warrants: Aggravated Assault & Battery, Probation Revocation

September 2-5 Arrests

Phillip Chiles – 53 – Riverton – Intoxicated Pedestrian on Roadway

Fred Grubb – 57 – Athol, ID – Demostic Violence Battery

Tillman Hunt – 56 – Riverton – Sweetwater County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

Lawrence Jolly – 60 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer

Russel Naef – 57 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer

Gaige Saunders – 22 – Riverton – Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance/Cocaine

September 1 Arrests

Robert Alferbuffalo – 42 – Riverton – Lincoln County Warrant: Bond Revocation

Nathanial Bell – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Revocation of Probation

Jonathan Kassens – 37 – Riverton – Domestic Battery

Eugene Rowland – 50 – Lander – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Requirements

Fredrick Sherman – 35 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Kevin Washakie – 39 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Revocation of Probation

AUGUST

August 31 Arrests

Vurnon Doney – 48 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence

August 29 Arrests

Joshua Campbell – 32 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer, Driving without a License

Shawna Thompson – 21 – Shoshoni – Hot Springs County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

August 25 Arrests

Niles Fryer – 32 – Riverton – Warrants: Driving While Under the Influence, Eluding Police, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage

Jessie Stephens – 21 – Riverton – Child Endangerment, Battery

August 23 Arrests

Michael Anders – 50 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Sandra Bryan – 33 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Matthew Howard – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

August 22 Arrests

Kandice Anderson – 39 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery

Edward Piper – 29 – Riverton – Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Highway

August 19-21 Arrests

Juvenile Male – 17 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery, Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol

Phillip Chiles – 53 – Riverton – Warrants: Battery

Nickolas Helming – 25 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace officer

Melissa Mincey – 34 – Dubois – Civil Bench Warrant: contempt of Court

Ronald Snyder – 59 – Fort Washakie – Intoxicated Pedestrian on Highway

August 18 Arrests

Brandon Brown – 25 – Riverton – Warrant: Violation of Protection Order

Timothy Mons – 51 – Shoshoni – Intoxicated Pedestrian on Roadway

Tracy Spriggs – 54 – Lander – Violation of Bond Conditions

August 17 Arrests

Billy Lookingbill – 35 – Kinnear – Warrant: Probation Revocation

August 16 Arrests

Nicholas Beall – 36 – Casper – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court

Steven King – 32 – Riverton – Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Domestic Violence Battery, Violation of Protection Order

Colleen Willow – 28 – Ehtete – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

August 12-14 Arrests

Kelvin Smith – 25 – Transient – Possession of Marijuana, Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court

August 11 Arrests

Leslie Noseep – 44 – Fort Washakie – Bond Violation

August 10 Arrests

Sia Brewer – 18 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest

Triston Ehle – 19 – Riverton – Minor Under the Influence of Alcohol

August 9 Arrests

Marlene Gould – 55 – Casper – Civil Bench Warrants: Contempt of Court

Kindle West – 36 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Michael Wilson – 42 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear

August 8 Arrests

Daniel Lemley – 35 – Riverton – Warrant: Burglary

Edward McCabe – 48 – Riverton – Probation & Parole Order: Arrest & Hold

Amber Washakie – 24 – Ethete – Warrant: Probation Revocation

August 5-7 Arrests

Patrick Brown – 19 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer, Property Destruction, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Warrant: Property Destruction, Failure to Appear

Desirea Writigbird – 26 – Riverton – Breach of Peace

August 4 Arrests

Theodore Bell – 34 – Lander – Breach of Peace, Pedestrian Under the Influence

Marty Custer – 22 – Cody – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Juvenile Male – 17 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Bond Revocation

August 2 Arrests

Juvenile Female – 14 – Riverton – Arrest & Hold Order

August 1 Arrests

Levi Chancellor – 21 – Riverton – Warrants: Probation Revocation, CAST Violation, Resisting Arrest (CAST= Court Assisted Substance Abuse Treatment)

Denevan Buckley – 47 – Lander – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension

Cody Headley – 18 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

JULY

July 29 Arrests

Bradley Crow – 28 – Shoshoni – Driving While Under the Influence

Lorenzo Eagle – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Niles Fryer – 32 – Riverton – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court

Karlien Osborn – 24 – Lander – Civil Bench Warrants: Contempt of Court

July 27 Arrests

Daniel Chambers – 28 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery

Blake Crosley – 25 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery

July 26 Arrests

Michael Giroux – 28 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Claudia Jenkins – 25 – St. Stephens – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Edward Stevenson – 29 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Pay Fines, Probation Revocation

July 25 Arrests

Jordan Isis – 26 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court

John Schreiber – 53 – Dubois – Driving While Under the Influence, Careless Driving

July 22-24 Arrests

Barden Duck – 36 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Richard Graskemper – 55 – Dubois – Driving While Under the Influence

Audra Hill – 30 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

Bruce Knell – 50 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Amber Woody – 33 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear

July 19 Arrests

Juvenile Female – 15 – Arapahoe – Property Destruction

Kelly Grove – 31 – Big Piney – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Christopher Hardcastle – 35 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: C.A.S.T. Violation (CAST= Court Assisted Substance Abuse Treatment)

July 15-17 Arrests

Darrell Greer – 49 – Riverton – Carbon County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

Kyle Martin – 18 – Riverton – Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle

July 14 Arrests

Daniel Urekew – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Juvenile Male – 15 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest & Hold

July 12 Arrests

Adrian Addison – 18 – Ethete – Court Ordered Arrest: Property Destruction

Michael Townsend – 30 – Rawlins – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Rosalie Willow – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Adult Male** – Fremont County – Warrant: Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree

**unable to provide identifying information pursuant to WSS 6-2-319(a)

July 8-10 Arrests

William Cashen – 46 – Sheridan – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

Gary Clawson – 38 – Riverton – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court

Hope Eppler – 47 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence

Jordan Murray – 31 – Dubois – Breach of Peace, Battery

Robert Wallowingbull – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Bond Revocation

July 6 Arrests

Sarah Cousineau – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

July 5 Arrests

Misty Pingatore – 33 – Hudson – Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

July 2-4 Arrests

Devin Anderson – 32 – Lander – Civil Bench Warrant: contempt of Court

Emily Brown – 36 – Pavillion – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Paul Eels – 29 – Riverton – Warrant: Domestic Violence Battery

Micheal Johnson – 28 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery

Shannon Tyra – 28 – Crowheart – Interference with a Peace Officer

JUNE

June 30 Arrests

Sara Iron – 22 – Cheyenne – County Warrant: Failure to Appear, Penningotn County, SD Warrant: Felony Assault

Billy Lookingbill – 35 – Riverton – Criminal Trespass

June 29 Arrests

Ashley Mele – 18 – Lander – Court Ordered Arrest: C.A.S.T. Violation

June 28 Arrests

Pedro Deleon – 73 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Comply with Sex offender Registration Requirements

Chloeann Buina – 35 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Antone Monroe – 18 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

June 24-26 Arrests

Jennifeer Curry – 23 – Laramie – Court Order Arrest: Larceny

Veronica Reyes – 24 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

June 23 Arrests

Josiah Bell – 18 – Colorado Springs, CO – County Warrant: Failure to Appear

Priscilla Buzman – 34 – Riverton – Interference with a Peace Officer, County Warrant: Failure to Appear

Cynthia Lonn – 66 – Dubois – Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, Failure to Comply with Traffic Direction

John Novotny – 49 – Lander – Aggravated Assault and Battery

Juvenile Male – 17 – Colorado Springs, CO – El Paso County, CO Warrant: Escape from Confinement

Juvenile Female – 14 – Colorado Springs, CO – Runaway Jevenile/Colorado Springs, CO

June 22 Arrests

Kent Jarman – 28 – Red Lodge, MT – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Steven King – 32 – Riverton – Washakie County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines, Hot Springs County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

Eugene Rowland – 50 – Lander – Violation of Protection Order, Criminal Entry, Property Destruction

June 21 Arrests

Fredrick Sherman – 35 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Michele Sutter – 49 – Hudson – Warrant: Failure t oAppear

June 20 Arrests

Alfred Spoonhunter – 23 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Robert Wallowingbull – 27 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension

June 17-19 Arrests

Vincent Burkett – 26 – Newton, KS – Driving While Under the Influence

Lara Halbert – 34 – Riverton – Driving Whine Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension, Interference with a Peace Officer

Ava headley – 55 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Javonn Lynch – 25 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Lisa Spruill – 51 – Enta – Domestic Violence Battery

Ryan Thain – 35 – Bowen, ND – Violation of Protection Order

Patrick Vaughn – 25 – Riverton – Breach of Peace

June 16 Arrests

Michael Primeaux – 31 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear

June 14 Arrest

Kevin Cress – 38 – Riverton – Warrant: Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine

Christopher King – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Raymond Rothschiller – 37 – Shoshoni – Warrant: Child Abuse

Female – 16 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Bond Violation

June 13 Arrests

Curtis Coburn – 30 – Riverton – Warrant: Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine

James Harris – 32 – Kinnear – Warrant: Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine

James McKeown – 22 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Clyde Stone – 69 – Riverton – Warrant: Theft, Fraud by Check

June 10-12 Arrests

Martin Blueford – 20 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Larceny

Gary Brister – 59 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Steven Cardenas – 21 – Cheyenne – Court Ordered Arrest – Driving Under Suspension

Triston Ehle – 19 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear

Audra Hill – 30 – Fort Washakie – Violation of Bond Conditions

Seth LeBeau – 32 – Lander – Resisting Arrest, Warrants: Probation Revocation

Jessica Miller – 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Interference with a Peace Officer

Joseph Moore – 31 – Riverton – Warrant: Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine

June 9 Arrests

Joseph Summerlin – 43 – Riverton – County Warrants: Probation Revocation, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine

June 8 Arrests

Arthur Garcia – 33 – Las Vegas, NV – County Warrant: Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine

June 7 Arrests

Jeremy Riche – 37 – Kinnear – Driving While Under the Influence, Warrant: Contempt of Court

June 3-5 Arrests

Dylan Mills – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Kelvin Smith – 25 – Transient – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court

William Weaver – 70 – Dubois – Battery

June 2 Arrests

Alyssa Jurado – 28 – Lander – Warrants: Bond Revocation, Failure to Appear

David Vredenburg – 19 – Cody – Warrant: Contempt of Court

MAY

May 31 Arrests

Mark Taylor – 34 – Shoshoni – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court

May 26 Arrests

Kyle Cress – 36 – Riverton – Civil Bench Warrant: Contempt of Court

May 24 Arrests

Shane Boren – 37 – Thermopolis – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

Juvenile Male – 16 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest

Louis Oldman – 27 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear

May 23 Arrests

Nicholas Fuqua – 21 – Lander – Arrest & Hold: Wyoming Probation and Parole

May 20-22 Arrests

Robert Addison – 27 – Ethete – Breach of Peace, Resisting Arrest

Richard Duran – 26 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence, Driver’s License Required

Thomas Hall – 42 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Apperar

Melvin John – 35 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery, Interference with an Emergency Call, Hot Springs County Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

May 19 Arrests

Travis Balderston – 38 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery

Kenneth Jorgenson – 35 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Appear

May 17 Arrests

Stormie Forrester – 38 – Riverton – Warrants: Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine

Shanessa Ute – 22 – Ethete – Cort Ordered Arrest: CAST Violation

May 16 Arrests

Barden Duck – 26 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

Juvenile Female – 16 – Louisville, KY – Arrest & Hold: Runaway Jevenile

Marcello Harris – 20 – St. Stephens – Warrants: Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear

May 13-15 Arrests

Antonio Anguiano-Lopez – 38 – Ogden, UT – CO Warrant: Dangerous Drugs

Michael Cousineau – 37 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear

Consualo Curley – 41 – Fort Washakie – Warrants: Possession with Intest to Deliver, Conspiracy, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear

Jonathan Davis – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Laura Dresser – 35 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Juvenile Male – 16 – Lander – Bond Revocation

Dusty Harris – 34 – Riverton – Possession of Methamphetamine, Warrant: Failure to Appear

Natasha Kornder – 39 – Riverton – Possession of Marijuana – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Zachary Osborne – 23 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery

May 12 Arrests

Daniel Lemley – 35 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

May 11 Arrests

Male – 15 – Riverton – Drug Violation

May 10 Arrests

Steve Etcheverry – 61 – Riverton – Violation of Protection Order

Katera Jenkins – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

May 9 Arrests

Juvenile Male – 16 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest: Use of Controlled Substance

May 6-8 Arrests

Anthony Addison – 34 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation

MyKenzie Carpenter-Lott – 21 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Tracey Cleveland – 47 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Michael Downey – 29 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

May 4 Arrests

Jose Ocon – 25 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Floyd Oldman – 36 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

May 3 Arrests

Thomas C Tynsky – 24 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Donald E Witt – 54 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Duty to Report

APRIL

April 29-May 1 Arrests

Kyle Blake – 20 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Kaleb Bringolf – 19 – Pavillion – Warrant: Bond Revocation

Heather Fitch – 35 – Lander – Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Methamphetamine – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Adele Gutierrez – 38 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Audra Hill – 30 – Fort Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence, Warrant: Contempt of Court

Michael Pingatore – 30 – Hudson – Resisting Arrest, Warrant: Contempt of Court

Laurissa Price – 28 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Jake Weber – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

April 28 Arrests

Frank Lopez – 28 – Aurora, CO – Aggravated Assault & Battery

Delshia Roanhorse – 18 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Failure to Appear

April 26 Arrests

Male – 16 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Derek Scott – 30 – Riverton – Breach of Peace

Darion Sunrhodes – 22 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Justin Vanfleet – 23 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation

April 25 Arrests

Amber Luna Roajas – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant: Sweetwater County

Tana Papse – 42 – Lander – Interference with Police

Andrea Yellowbear – 35 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence

April 22-24 Arrests

Billy Marin – 26 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear

Glenn Smith Jr. – 49 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery

Jason Stevenson – 36 – Fort Washakie – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Collie Warren – 40 – Ethete – Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Interference with Police, Driving While Under Suspension, Driving without Interlock Device, Warrant: Failure to Appear, Warrant: Probation Violation

Kara Whiteman – 38 – Fort Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence, Failure to maintain Liability Coverage

April 21 Arrests

Albert Cleveland – 55 – Casper – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Marucs Zahne – 45 – Afton – Driving While Under the Influence

April 19 Arrests

Stanley Hagerman Jr. – 23 – Riverton – Park County Warrant: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry

April 14 Arrests

James Bias – 52 – St. Stephens – Domestic Violence Battery

Sherrie Bias – 51 – St. Stephens – Domestic Violence Battery

April 13 Arrests

Jamie Yanze – 25 – Riverton – Driving While Under Suspension, Warrant: Probation Revocation

April 11 Arrests

Michael Gehnert – 53 – Fort Collins, CO – Larimer County, CO Warrant: Failure to Comply

Male – 17 – Riverton – Use of a Controlled Substance

Kyle Page – 18 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Michael Primeaux – 31 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Robert Tyler – 58 – Fort Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence

April 8-10 Arrests

James Morrison - 69 – Dubois – Second Degree Murger

Robert Weber – 29 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence

April 7 Arrests

Dennis Bearing – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Samuel Friday – 33 – Ethete – Warrant: Probation Revocation

April 6 Arrests

Kyle Kummer – 24 – Lander – Bond Violation, Contempt of Court

Billy Lookingbill – 35 – Kinnear – Breach of Peace, Warrant: Failure to Appear

Daniel Oldman – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

April 5 Arrests

Geyamkhosi Gilliam – 39 – Casper – County Warrant: Contempt of Court

Joshua Perrett – 34 – Riverton – Warrants: Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance

Stanley Seivewright – 55- Casper – County Warrant: Contempt of Court

Dale Thompson – 22 – Fort Washakie – Court Ordered Arrest: Probation Violation

April 4 Arrests

David Ferris, Jr – 48 – Fort Washakie – Domestic Violence Battery

April 1-3 Arrests

William Schneider – 45 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear

MARCH

March 31 Arrests

Male – 17 – Riverton – Possession of Controlled Substance

Michael Gehnert – 53 – Transient – Driving While Under the Influence, No Interlock Device, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Maintain Lane of Travel

March 30 Arrests

Jamie Groathouse – 38 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence

Heather Hill – 21 – Riverton – Breach of Peace

March 29 Arrests

Gilmer Cabello – 32 – Hayward, CA – Theft of Services, Littering

March 28 Arrests

Anthony Fruciano – 37 – Kinnear – Domestic Violence Battery

March 24-27 Arrests

Female – 17 – Riverton – Underage Consumption

Drew Blackburn – 29 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Bond Violation

Christopher Emery – 36 – Riverton – Domestic Battery, Reckless Endangering, Warrant: Missouri

Johnnie Hutchings – 44 – Lander – Probation Revocation

Pendleton Martinez – 42 – Ethete – Possession of Controlled Substance, Warrant: Probation Revocation

Lynx Osterkorn – 56 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Truman Piper – 22 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container, No Valid Driver’s License

Eugene Ridgley – 54 – Ethete – Pedestrian Under the Influence

Lacie Snyder – 27 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

March 23 Arrests

Russell Ute – 34 – Lander – Driving While under the Influence, Eluding Police, Resisting Arrest, Driving without ignition interlock device, speeding

March 22 Arrests

Rose Bell – 35 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Vernon Elk – 45 – Kinnear – Driving While under the Influence, Driving While under Suspension

Lori Gonzales – 53 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery

William Holmes – 42 – Casper – Warrants: Contempt of Court

James Martin – 38 – Casper – Warrant: Probation Revocation

March 18-20 Arrests

Joseph Howell – 20 – Riverton – Warrant, Park County: Contempt of Court

Darwin Shakespeare – 26 – Riverton – Driving While Suspended, Driving without Interlock Device, Failure to Maintain Insurance, Open Container of Alcohol

March 16 Arrests

Billy Washburn – 35 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court

March 15 Arrests

Derek Balzly – 26 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Robert Cornelio – 20 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

Christopher Hardcastle – 34 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

Shadow Kummer – 25 – Riverton – Warrants: Probation Revocation, Contempt of Court

John Patton – 28 – Dubois – Warrant: Contempt of Court

March 14 Arrests

Leonard Bernal – 53 – Riverton – Warrant, Natrona County – Probation Violation

March 11-13 Arrests

Leroy Brown – 28 – Ethete – Driving While Under the Influence

Brody Miller – 19 – Riverton – Minor under the Influence of Alcohol

Otis Smith – 60 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash, Driving Under Suspension, Failure to Maintain Liability Insurance

March 10 Arrests

Newell Duran – 50 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Garrett Lee – 40 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Pay Fines

March 9 Arrests

David Hernandez – 56 – Riverton – Probation Violation

Lynx Osterkorn – 56 – Riverton – Breach of Peace, Resisting Arrest

March 8 Arrests

Chelsea Calvert – 21 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court

Denissa Elkboy – 18 – Arapahoe – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Jamie Moss – 27 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Shanessa Ute – 22 – Ethete – Court Ordered Arrest: Probation Violation

March 4-6 Arrests

Ambrosia Antelope – 30 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Sistenes Tafoya – 30 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court, Bond Revocation

March 3 Arrests

Marty Moore – 34 – Riverton – Domestic Violence Battery

March 2 Arrests

Cisco Flood – 30 – Riverton – Probation Violation

Hubert Warren – 31 – Arapahoe – Driving While Under the Influence

FEBRUARY

February 26-28 Arrests

Juvenile Female – 14 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Juvenile Male – 16 – Lander – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Justin Collins – 36 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence

Carmen Headley – 39 – Riverton – Warrant: Contempt of Court

February 25 Arrests

Dawson Smith – 31 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension, Speeding

February 24 Arrests

Daniel Black – 34 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

February 23 Arrests

Charles Ariks – 30 – Riverton – Warrants: Contempt of Court

Sarah Cousins-Brow – 60 – Sheridan – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Kenneth Klinker – 22 – Riverton – Probation Violation

Gregg Oler – 52 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Bryant Tillman – 27 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear

February 19-21 Arrests

Scott Barrett – 35 – Pavillion – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Lynx Osterkorn – 56 – Riverton – Larceny

Joshua Perrett – 33 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Gerardo Rico-Holguin – 43 – Riverton - Warrant: Probation Revocation

Samantha Vigil – 22 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear

February 18 Arrests

Michale James Ruby, Jr. – 35 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container

Tracy Spence – 48 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence

John Stephensn – 20 – Dallas, TX – Underage Consumption, Possession of Controlled Substance

Chad Younger – 19 – Lander – Underage Consumption, Warrant: Sublette County

February 17 Arrests

Richard D Mountain – 50 – Dubois – Aggravated Assault & Battery

Joseph Kaz Babock – 26 – Riverton – CAST Violation

Precilla Vanessa Lopez – 26 – Riverton – Breach of Peace, Possession of Controlled Substance

February 16 Arrests

Kayleb Roskowske – 19 – Riverton – Probation Violation

George Sankey – 27 – Ethete – Warrant: Contempt of Court

James W Smith – 44 – Casper – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Monty Tabaho – 29 – St. Stephens – Warrant: Probation Revocation

February 12-15 Arrests

Lynn Brown – 42 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Jose Cantu – 26 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrest

Joel Smith – 18 – Riverton – Youthful Offender, Open Container, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

Brett White – 31 – Fort Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence, No Interlock Device, Driving While Under Suspension, Tail Lamp Violation

February 11 Arrests

Benita Smith – 50 – Kinnear – Warrant: Probation Revocation, Probation Violation

February 8 Arrests

Jamie Goodman – 24 – St. Stephens – Driving While Under the Influence, No Valid Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance

February 5-7 Arrests

David Dobson – 53 – Dubois – Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container

Tiffany Edwards – 29 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Lane O’neal – 18 – Pavillion – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Juanita Owens – 50 – Riverton – Interference with Police

Katarina Trumball – 27 – Ethete – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Aaron Wagner – 26 – Pavillion – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Kirk Weed – 34 – Ft. Washakie – Driving While Under the Influence

February 4 Arrests

Robert Hereford – 51 – Fort Washakie – Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension, Tail Lamp Violation, Warrant: Failure to Appear

February 3 Arrests

Raylinda Brown – 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Warrant: Contempt of Court

Daniel Bryant – 31 – Lander – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Shawn Pendleton – 21 – Riverton – Warrant: Aggravated Homicide by Vehicle

Matthew Smith – 24 – Kinnear – Warrant: Probation Revocation

February 2 Arrests

Ezeekiel Osterkorn – 22 – Riverton – Aggravated Assault & Battery

JANUARY

January 29-31 Arrests

Karlien Osborn – 23 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear

Jandra Peasley – 32 – Shoshoni – Domestic Violence Battery, Breach of Peace

January 28 Arrests

Henry Alberts – 33 – Riverton – Public Intoxication, Warrant: Contempt of Court

January 27 Arrests

Female – 15 – Lander – Battery

Enrice Lopez – 62 – Riverton – Warrant: Probation Revocation

Lynx Osterkorn – 55 – Riverton – Breach of Peace

January 26 Arrests

Stephanie Behan – 31 – Riverton – Probation Revocation

January 25 Arrests

Aileen Addison – 23 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence

Orelia Peterson – 49 – Riverton – Court Ordered Arrests

Richard Redfield – 34 – Riverton – Child Endangerment

Jennifer Shakespeare – 36 – St. Stephens- Child Endangerment

January 22-24 Arrests

Dawn Demott – 50 – Riverton – Probation Violation

Nelson Duran – 18 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Kevin Lane – 48 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of Controlled Substance, No Proof of Insurance

Aloysius Piper – 48 – Ethete – Pedestrian Under the Influence

January 21 Arrests

Chase Owens – 33 – Lander – Bond Revocation

January 20 Arrests

Meranda Chambers – 28 – Riverton – Warrant: Theft – Aggregate

Devaughn Hamilton – 22 – Arapahoe – Battery

Heather Quinn – 23 – Riverton – Warrant: Theft – Aggregate

January 19 Arrests

Timothy castor – 27 – Fountain, CO – Fremont County Warrant: DCI Case Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine

Danny Ortiz – 36 – Riverton – Contempt of Court

January 18 Arrests

Curtis Bolte – 40 – Red Oak, OK – Fremont County Warrant: Contempt of Court

January 15-17 Arrests

Chelsie Romero – 24 – Riverton – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Probation Revocation

January 14 Arrests

Chelsea Calvert – 21 – Lander – Warrants: Failure to Appear

Justin Collins – 36 – Riverton – Warrant: Bond Violation

Lenny Monroe – 34 – St. Stephens – Warrant: Contempt of Court

January 13 Arrests

Mariano Najera-Pena – 30 – Riverton – Warrant: Failure to Appear

Scotty Pursel – 42 – Lander – Domestic Violence Battery

Robert Sanders – 43 – Lander – Warrant: Probation Revocation

January 12 Arrests

Male – 17 – Riverton – Warrant: Bond Revocation

Marlene Gould – 55 – Casper – Warrants: Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court

Lyle Haukaas – 37 – Hudson – Interference with Police, Possession of Controlled Substance – Warrants: Probation Revocation

January 11 Arrests

Wade Wheeler – 35 – Cheyenne – Warrant: Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault & Battery

Joseph Withrow – 35 – Lander – Bond Revocation

January 8-10 Arrests

Annalisa Davis – 22 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, No Proof of Insurance, Property Destruction

Brandon Jenkins – 36 – Riverton – Warrant, Wyoming Board of Parole

Lesley Primeaux – 29 – Ethete – Warrant: Probation Revocation, Failure to Appear

January 5 Arrests

Isiah Apodaca – 31 – Riverton – Use of Controlled Substance, Giving False Information

Robert Durgin – 60 – Riverton – Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container

January 4 Arrests

Rodney Carver – 41 – Riverton – Warrants: Contempt of Court, Possession of Controlled Substance

December 31-January 4th Arrests

Brandon Brown – 28 – Arapaho – Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Under Suspension

Marshall Friday – 42 – Casper – Pedestrian Under the Influence

Jared Maloff – 21 – Riverton – Driving Under the Influence, No Proof of Insurance, Driving While Under Suspension, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Dameon Mcdowell – 38 – Casper – Warrant: Natrona County, Felon in Possession of a Weapon

Crystal Spoonhunter – 41 – Arapaho – Pedestrian Under the Influence, Warrant: Failure to Appear