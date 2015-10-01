(Riverton) – Fremont County has the dubious distinction of having higher-than-average “non-natural” death rates.

In a report on the 326 deaths in 2016, County Coroner Mark Stratmoen found that just over 39 percent of them were non-natural, or, the result of an accident, homicide, suicide or an undetermined cause.

The report indicates there were nine homicides, four times the national average; 29 accidental deaths, twice the national average and 17 suicides, which was three times higher than national average based on population.

Based on population per capita, there were 14 traffic fatalities, four times higher than the national average.