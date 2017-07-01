Frederick “Fred” Thomas, 79, of Pavillion, WY passed away at his home October 10, 2017. Mass Intentions will be at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton, WY. A memorial gathering will be held in New Jersey.

He was a long distance truck driver from 1972 until he retired in 1997. He saw many sites all over the country.

He was a gentle and kind man.

He is survived by his son, Vincent Thomas (Virginia) of Albany, NY; granddaughter Morgan Thomas; grandson, Staff Sergeant Michael Thomas (Sandra) of Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughters, Rhonda Price of Florida; Lisa Looper (Kenneth) of Pavillion, WY; step grandchild Briar Harrison, 5 great grandchildren and sister, Joan LaBrono (Nicholas) of California.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Christopher Thomas; granddaughter, Zoe Thomas; and seven brothers and sisters.

