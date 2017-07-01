Born in Afton, WY, April 7, 1920 he was one of seven children of George and Mary (Roberts) Yeaman. Graduating from Afton High school in 1938 he received a four-year football scholarship to the University of Wyoming. During summers he worked for the U.S. Park Service and the CCC’s at Saratoga, WY.

Following college he joined the U.S. Navy in 1943 which included training at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, later serving duty at Pearl Harbor, Wake Island, Philippines, Peliero and Okinawa. Following the end of the war, Fred returned to Wyoming where he ranched with his brother Don and Family in Auburn, WY. After his father sold the ranch, Fred began working for the WY Game and Fish, serving 32 years. During that time he became a Warden, Supervisor, Chief of the Wildlife Division, Assistant State Warden and retired as a Supervisor in Casper.

On December 9, 1961 he married Betty Jane White in Dubois, WY combining their family of six and then added two more children to their union.

After retirement Fred moved his family to Wind River Canyon where he and Betty loved working to maintain that oasis with the Bleak family. Fred enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, Bingo, and rug latch hook.

He loved horses, the White Family homestead in the canyon and Togwotee Pass cabin.

Recently he was honored as the oldest living quarterback at the University of Wyoming football history. He was a member of the BPOE Elks, Masons, Shrine Club, Civilian Conservation Corps and attended the Sovereign Grace Bible Church in Worland.

Those cherishing his memory include his children, James Patterson, Margaret “Muggs” Lewis, Catherine Phillips, Kevin, Fred “Jake” and Tod Yeaman and Susan Scholtz; brother, Don Yeaman, eighteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (2015); son, Michael Patterson, and siblings, Mabel, Ruth, Edith and Dortha and baby George.

Memorial services will be held Friday, July 21, 11 AM at the Risen Son Southern Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow at Monument Hill Cemetery.