William Fred Turner was born on June 14, 1942 in Jackson, WY to Fred Eugene and Betty Rebecca (Frasier) Turner. He grew up in Pavillion, WY with his brother, Bob. He graduated from Pavillion High School with the class of 1962.

He was baptized into the Baptist faith and was a member of United Baptist Church in Riverton.

Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1966. He studied Medical Technology while in the Navy.

On May 9, 1964 he married his wife of 53 years, Mary Estelle DeVoe in San Diego, CA. They lived in California, Nebraska, Colorado, and New Mexico before moving back to Wyoming where they made their forever home.

He was a Jaycee while leaving in Bridgeport, NE.

He was a Medical Technologist at the Riverton Hospital when it was known at Riverton Memorial Hospital, he retired in 2007.

He enjoyed gardening and trimming trees.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Turner; son Tim Turner; daughter, Tanya Olsen; brother, Bob Turner; and six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Betty Turner; and daughter, Tammy Turner.

