Longtime rancher, Franklin Clarke Jackman, Jr, 80, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at the Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Care Center after a short illness.

Clarke was born September 10, 1936 in Kansas City, Missouri and was one of four children born to Franklin and Lolita (Russell) Jackman. After graduating from high school in Lawrence, KS he attended Colorado State receiving his degree in Animal Husbandry.

On February 2, 1957 he married JoAnn Winder in Windsor, Colorado. The couple moved to Thermopolis, Wyoming where Clarke worked on his family’s ranch, the “Mill Iron”. They later purchased the ranch continuing to raise livestock. Selling in 1977, they built a ranch on Highway 20 North where Clarke raised horses.

For most of his life he participated in rodeo. He enjoyed braiding horse tack, roping and was an artist. He was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Cherishing his memory are his sons, Richard (Tammy) of Saratoga, WY, Donnie (Ruth), Rees (Kerry) and Terry (Crystal), all of Thermopolis; daughter, Janine Watkins of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Charles Jackman of Kansas and Rees Jackman of Arizona and sister, Judy Warren of Kansas; eleven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, 2011 and parents.

Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Friday, August 11, 2:00 PM with The Reverend Joe Galligan officiating.