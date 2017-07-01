Funeral services for Francene Jean Bell, 57, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at St. Stephens Catholic Church with Father Jim Heiser. Interment will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 24th at Great Plains Hall with a wake to follow.

Ms. Bell died on October 22, 2017 in Arapahoe, Wyoming.

She was born on February 3, 1960, daughter of Theodore Delbert and Gertrude Jeanette (Goggles) Bell in Riverton, Wyoming.

Francene received her CNA License and helped deliver many babies serving as a midwife. She also worked as a cook for the Arapahoe and Shoshone Headstart and the St. Stephens School.

She enjoyed reading, singing, dancing and spending time with her grandkids along with her family and friends. Francene also had a passion for cooking.

Survivors include her daughters, Amy Lawson, Irene and Virgil Behan, III, and Lindsay and Jacoby Hereford, Sr.; brothers, Lawrence Bell and Lionel and Becky Bell; grandkids, Angel, Darrell and Benjamin Behan, Jacoby Hereford, Jr., Aidan, Ty and Phil Hereford; aunts, Patricia Dodge, Ruth Biglake and Catherine Redcloud; sister, Florita and Mark Soldier Wolf, uncles, Rubert “Ducky” Goggles, Owen Goggles, and John and Alberta Goggles; many sisters and brothers.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Jeannette Bell, father, Theodore Bell; brothers, Doyle, Jim, Michael, Benjamin, and London; sister, Loveda Bell.

