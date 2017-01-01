(Riverton) – Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen is issuing a Public Health Warning after determining a 27-year-old Dubois man died December 19 from an overdose of Heroin and Fentanyl (FEN tan ill).

It’s the first-ever recorded death in the county directly caused by Heroin.

Stratmoen says Heroin is having a devastating impact in some communities and one local death from this drug is one too many.

The coroner adds Fentanyl is a highly toxic pharmaceutical that is used as an additive to Heroin creating a product that has a very narrow window between effective and lethal doses.