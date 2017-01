(Riverton) – Wyoming will experience extremely cold temperatures statewide to start the New Year.

The National Weather Service office in Riverton says an Arctic cold front is surging into the area bringing bitterly cold temperatures with highs in some locations struggling to get above zero Tuesday through Thursday.

Overnight lows will drop to twenty degrees below zero or even colder in some locations.

The extreme cold is expected to continue through at least the rest of the week.