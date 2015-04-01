Longtime resident, Eugene Reyburn “Gene” Smith, 98, passed away January 10, 2017 at his residence in Thermopolis.

Born April 25, 1918 in Loveland, Colorado, he was one of eight children of Arthur Clyde and Julia (Heinricy) Smith. The family moved to Casper, WY where Gene graduated from Natrona County High School. He worked on his father’s farm outside Worland, WY until joining the US Army in March, 1943, returning from WWII European Theatre as a Staff Sergeant, Jan, 1946.

In September, 1946 he married Dorothy Esther Applequist and was an instant father to Jacqueline. During the intervals when not serving his county, Gene helped build Boysen Dam. He then was called to serve in the Korean War, August, 1950 and returned as a 1st Lieutenant in January, 1952. Continuing as a reservist he retired in 1978 as a Captain.

Going into business with his brother, George, they established Smith Oilfield Service and Smith General Tire and Body in Thermopolis.

Gene retired in the 1980’s but was never idle. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, flying, gardening, playing the organ, piano, accordion and harmonica and was seen daily walking through the State Park. Gene was an active investor in the stock market. He was a member of the VFW, Elks, American Legion Town and Country Planning Board and was a State Representative. In 2011, he flew on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Cherishing his memory are his granddaughter, Jamette Pruett, of Thermopolis; grandson, Gene (Suzanne) Pruett of Jacksonville, FL; two grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; seven great, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; daughter, Jacqueline Mae; and siblings, Henry, AnaMae, Robert, Clyde, George, Theresa and Myrna.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2:00 PM at Mortimore Funeral Home in Thermopolis. Interment will follow at Monument Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:30.