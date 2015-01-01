(Washington) – On the first day of the new Congress, Republican Senator Mike Enzi introduced a resolution to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

A statement from Enzi’s office says the resolution contains instructions to committees to facilitate immediate action on repeal, with the intent of sending legislation to the new president’s desk as soon as possible.

A Senate vote on the resolution could come next week, with action in the House of Representatives expected to follow.

Republicans say the repeal process could take months and developing a replacement program would take years.