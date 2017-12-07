Funeral services for Enroe Jealous of Him, Sr., 30, who died on July 8, 2017, will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Father Jim Heiser officiating. Interment will follow at Redman-Sage Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 12th at Blue Sky Hall with a wake to follow.

Enroe was born February 13, 1987 in Lander, Wyoming, son of Rodney Jealous of Him, Sr. and Frances Willow. Enroe, also known as E.J., loved and played basketball for Wyoming Indian Chiefs and he admired Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Mr. Jealous of Him also enjoyed hanging out with his friends, listening to music and gambling at the Casino.

Survivors include his mother, Frances Willow; son, Enroe Jealous of Him, Jr., daughters, Emily and Lamaya Jealous of Him; sisters, Tashena, Tlana and Ellen Jealous of Him; companion, Raquel Black; grandparents, Henry and Nora Brings Him Back, Lucy Willow and Alvina Friday; aunts, Victoria Moss, Janice Moss, Cheryl Willow, Karen Titus, Connie Titus, Judy Titus, Cecilia Titus, Darlene Walksout, Christine Niedo, Joan Willow, Veronica Addison, Linda Willow, Margie Lincoln, Patricia Kay Tillman, Becky Moss and Liza Moss; uncles, Rodney Willow, Rueben Willow, Wesley Willow, Donroy Titus, Norman Willow, John Willow, Jr., Weldon Moss, Cletus Moss, Daryl Moss, Dana Antelope and Darren Antelope.

He was preceded in death by his father, sister, Morning Star Jealous of Him and brother, Rodney Jealous of Him, Jr.

