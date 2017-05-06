Eleanor Faye Van Antwerp, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 06, 2017, at her residence in Thermopolis surrounded by her loving family.

A lifelong resident of Thermopolis, she was born February 6th, 1939, one of four daughters of Russell and Irene (Walker) Long. After high school she became a nurse’s aide at the hospital for several years. Known by many as a school lunchroom cook, she first cooked at the old high school, then the Lucerne school and returned to cook for the Ralph Witters Elementary children.

On June 13, 1960 Faye married Wallace “Wally” Van Antwerp in Billings, Montana. The couple raised three sons…

Faye was a 4-H club leader and taught Sunday School at the Assembly of God Church for many years. She later became of member of the First Baptist Church. Her interests included ceramics, needle point, and cross stitch. She also was a meticulous bookkeeper at home. Her life was consumed with the love and care for her children and grandchildren.

Loved ones cherishing her memory include her husband of 57 years, Wally, of Thermopolis; sons, Wally Jr (Jill) of Kuna, ID, Jeff (Kaye Lynn) of Glenrock, WY and Clay (Meredith) of Thermopolis; sisters, Darlene (Jim) Skelton of Thermopolis and Delores (Chuck) Aragon of Kinnear, WY; eleven grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Loved ones welcoming her home are her parents, Russell and Irene, and sister, Esther Pebbles.

Memorial services will be held Monday, June 12, 10:30 AM at the First Baptist Church. Interment will be at a later date.