Funeral services for Edith “Edee” Laverne Bennett, 79, of Arapahoe, WY will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 14, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home will be appreciated.

Mrs. Bennett died at Morning Star Manor nursing home in Fort Washakie, WY on September 9, 2017.

Edee was born in Fort Washakie, WY (one block from Morning Star Manor) on June 4, 1938 daughter of Tom and Hazel Grace (Portwood) Hunsberger.

She married her soul mate and loving husband, Travis Bennett in Hollywood, CA in 1957. Together they shared 50 amazing years of marriage.

Edee worked as a Head Start teacher at St. Stephens school for 13 years and loved working at her home with her lawn, trees and gardens most of her life. Above all, Edee was a beautiful woman, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were more important to Edee than life itself, as she always put their interests above everything else. She has inspired in them the belief that compassion, respect, hard work, and expressing your love for one another should come before all else, as she demonstrated those characteristics and much more.

Edee was a proud member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, a graduate of Central Wyoming College, and a participant in the 1955 Miss Indian American competition. Edee will be sorely missed as heaven has welcomed a beautiful angel from Wyoming.

Survivors include her children, Homer Bennett and his wife, Tina, of Star Valley, WY, Rob Bennett and his wife Tracy, of Laramie, WY and Kevin Bennett of Riverton, WY; her five grandchildren, Kiley, Dillon, Cedric, Abbey, and Garrison; her brother, Homer Hunsberger of Arapahoe, WY.

Mrs. Bennett was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Bennett of Riverton, WY.

