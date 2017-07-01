Riverton resident, Durward Guffey, 86, passed away at his residence Sunday, July 16, 2017 after months of declining health.

One of nine children of Lloyd and Mable (Palmer) Guffey, he was born November 3, 1930 in Worland, Wyoming. The family moved to Thermopolis where Durward attended school graduating in 1949. For a short time he was employed at the Sugar Beet factory in Worland, then for Stewart Creamery in Thermopolis.

He married Myrtle Wright and to this union was born four children. The couple later divorced. On August 4, 1962 he married Norma David in Jackson, WY. The couple united their two families.

In 1964 the family moved to Riverton where Durward worked for Maddux Well Service and Well Tech Oil Service Company. Durward moved his family out to eight mile road starting a ranch in 1968. In 1980 he retired and continued building his horse ranch.

His passion was raising Arabian horses. He enjoyed hunting, building muzzle loading guns, historical books, welding and improving the ranch. His memberships included the NRA, National Arabian Horse Association and the Riverton Muzzle Loading Association. He attended the Baptist Church. He is remembered by his family as a great storyteller.

Loved ones cherishing his memory include his wife, Norma, Riverton; sons, Joel, Livingston, MT, Tom in France, Greg, Kirby, WY; daughters, Jerie Scollard, Pueblo, CO and Joy Filighera, Oahu, HI; brothers, Alvin, California, Teryl,and Garey of Riverton and Daryl, Laurel, MT; sisters, Ardell Schimmel, Kingman, AZ, Mabel Ann Robertson, Worden, MT and Caren Brown, Renton, WA; sixteen grandchildren, twenty nine great-grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Leon and sons, Jay and David Guffey.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 29, 10:00 AM with Pastor Mark Liesch of Butte, MT officiating. Burial will be at Monument Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice Care, 1240 College View Dr., Riverton, 82501.

