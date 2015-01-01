(Riverton) – There’s no place like home for the holidays so be sure to arrange a safe ride as part of your holiday celebrations.

From December 30 through January First, Fremont County law enforcement will be out looking for drunk drivers as part of a special year-end Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement mobilization.

However, Shoshoni Police Chief Jim Litz says efforts began in mid-December and law enforcement agencies are showing zero tolerance for drunk driving.

Litz says this ought to be the most wonderful time of the year, so law enforcement will do what it takes to help save lives by keeping roads safe.