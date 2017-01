(Riverton) – Central Wyoming College trustee Mickey Douglas announced she will resign her position as a member of the CWC Board of Trustees at a meeting last week.

The board, with regret, accepted the resignation, which is effective February 13.

In a letter to the board, Douglas wrote it is difficult to resign as CWC has played a major role in her life for the past 20 years and that she will miss her colleagues and friends.

Douglas plans to relocate out of the Lander-Jeffery City Subdistrict.