Douglas Arthur, 38 of Casper, died in Casper on Thursday, July 6, 2017. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe with the wake to follow. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Douglas William Arthur was born on May 7, 1978 in Casper, WY to Douglas William Behan and Cassie Marlene Arthur. He attended schools in Casper and received his G.E.D. from Roosevelt High School. He lived in Casper all of his life.

He was baptized into the Catholic faith. He also participated in the Native American traditions.

He was a cook at different places. He loved to cook.

He loved movies, yard work, cooking, being around family and friends, and being out in nature. He always had a smile on his face.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Cassie and Virgil Thomas Oldman; son, Douglas William Arthur, Jr.; daughter, Jasmin Arthur; brothers, George Arthur, Lloyd Oldman, Ernest Oldman, and Talon Oldman; sisters Lisa Davis and Theresa Oldman; uncles, Willie Arthur, Sr., Darrell Arthur, Sr., Tony Apodaca, Rusty Tabbatite, Steven Oldman, Curtis Oldman, Gordon Wanstall, and Darrell Smith; aunts, Lois Arthur, Julia Apodaca, Ruth Sanchez, Anna Miller, Elizabeth Duran, Marcie Behan, Juanita Manzanares, Brenda Lujan, Antonia Lujan, Sherry Lujan, Paula Lujan, Junie Oldman, Bunny Oldman, Lou Oldman, Cookie Oldman, Benita Oldman, Pam Oldman, Cheryl Wanstall, Caroline Wamstall, and Marilyn Wanstall; grandparents, Alice Headly, Eva Mead, Flossie Brown, Theresa Hanway, Katherine Hanway, Patty Hanway, Darlene Hanway, Buddy Oldman, Darrell Hanway, Paul Joe Hanway, and Wayne and Connie Brown; and the families of Behan, Oldman, Arthur, Manzanares, Apodaca and numerous cousins. Our apologies if we forgot to mention anyone.

He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Behan and Marilyn Behan.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.

Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.