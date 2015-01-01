(Lander) – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department in Lander says in a couple of recent cases deer have been found to have been killed and partially eaten by domestic dogs in Fremont County.

South Riverton Game Warden Brad Gibb says dogs on the loose are going to get into trouble so control your pets and give wildlife their space.

With winter and extremely cold temperatures, big game animals are being seen more frequently in lower elevations and developed areas.

Lander residents are reminded there is a ban on the intentional or unintentional feeding of deer in town and feeding wildlife is discouraged throughout the county.