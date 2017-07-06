Derrald Ralph Antelope, 54, of Ethete Wyoming passed away on June 3, 2017 in Arapahoe. A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:30pm (Rosary will start at 7:00pm) on Sunday June 11th at Blue Sky Hall; an all night Wake will follow at the residence of Pat and Rose Brown in Ethete. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Monday June 12th at Blue Sky Hall with burial to follow at the Armour Family Cemetery in Ethete. A full obituary will follow at a later time.

