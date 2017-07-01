Dean Three Irons Jr, 41, of Fort Washakie, WY passed away on September 27, 2017. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home, Lander, WY and a Visitation will take place at 9:00 a.m. prior to the service in the Chapel. Burial will follow at Yellow Calf Cemetery in Ethete, WY.

Dean was very active. He loved playing sports with his kids. He was adventurous to the point of where he fashioned a head strap and hooked it to a car and would pull that car up and down the streets. Dean was a union iron worker by profession which required a lot of travel. One day after traveling home he was throwing a ball to his son and his son couldn’t catch or throw the ball; that’s when Dean realized that he had to be home and to be the father figure he wanted to be for his kids and that’s when he resigned from his job to stay with his kids. The kids always said their dad was fun and he always cooked the perfect bacon for them.

He was preceded in death by his father, paternal and maternal grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles and many extended family members.

Survivors include his mother, Earlene; his five children, Jasmin age 25, Xando age 14, Jayden age 12, Jenessa age 9 and Genavecia age 5; and many other extended family members.