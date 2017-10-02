Deals on the Dial – Week of October 2, 2017

October 6, 2017

  • For Sale:  Metal gauge culverts, 12in, 30in, 40in.  Also 13in and 20 in cement culverts, interlocking.  330-6833 Dan
  • For Sale:  Elite remote small dog trailer.  $50.  349-0817
  • For Rent:  20’x30’ garage for storage.  8×10 door, concrete floor, two miles from the Boysen Marina.  $150/month, $50 deposit.  240-0409
  • For Sale:  Two goats.  Pygmy/Fainter cross and Nubian.  $30 each or $50 for both.  850-2031
  • For Sale:  8×10 sturdy wood shed, you must move $500 obo.  Box of various size boys, girls, women’s and men’s ice skates.  Gas grill $70.  431-9953 Worland
  • For Sale:  PJ Brand trailer.  35 ft gooseneck flatbed, tandem duals with new Perreli tires.  Pulls great, very good condition.  7 ft. tip down ramps.  $7,500 obo.  858-3334
  • For Sale:  1979 Mallard Camper, 6×14.  $500 as is.  460-8450
  • WANTED:  Box scraper & weed chopper/mower combo to mount on a 3 pt tractor.  332-3687
  • For Sale:  2000 Pontiac Grand Prix SE.  $1,500.  840-1509
  • For Sale:  Four kid goats, Nubian/Boar cross.  RabbitsHutches1,700 new bricks.  330-5968 Lyle
  • WANTED:  Firewood, need as soon as possible and they will haul.  438-0742
  • For Sale:  22 rifle.  $300.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  Cactus Sting Ray tooled 15 ½” saddle.  Front and back cinch and breast collar.  840-5383
  • For Sale:  Kenmore High Efficiency, low water washing machine.  Donated to the Riverton Food Bank.  $150.  463-0141
  • For Sale:  New tires, one each – 255/70R16, 215/75R15, 225/60R16, P235R15 M/S.  Used Tires, one ach 175/70/R14, 205/60R13 and four 265/70R17.  Tools:  Grizzly grinder.  Kem 9 piece torque tool set.  Air conditioner recycler and recharger for automobiles.  851-1080
  • For Sale:  2010 RPod Trailer, used twice.  Horse tack & gear.  Hardy diesel generator, 9.3kw.  Guns.  332-3416
  • For Sale:  2002 Chevy Pickup ¾ ton, 4×4, extended cab, long bed.  Vortec 6000 V8, 37,000 miles.  Custom 30” extendable rear bumper.  $15,500.  856-3509
  • For Sale:  1983 Honda 3 wheeler, 185, runs great, $1,000.  Upright freezer $100.  Remington 600 308 bolt action with scope $750.  1995 lever action Winchester 3040 Craig $1,000.  Mathews compound bow & arrows $250.  6×6 European mount elk rack $200.  5×5 elk rack $100.  6 chairs with barrel type table $100.  Washer & dryer $150.  For Rent or sale:  3 bedroom mobile home with washer and dryer, all carpet, $10,000 or $800/month rent in Lander.  349-6813

