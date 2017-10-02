To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
October 6, 2017
- For Sale: Metal gauge culverts, 12in, 30in, 40in. Also 13in and 20 in cement culverts, interlocking. 330-6833 Dan
- For Sale: Elite remote small dog trailer. $50. 349-0817
- For Rent: 20’x30’ garage for storage. 8×10 door, concrete floor, two miles from the Boysen Marina. $150/month, $50 deposit. 240-0409
- For Sale: Two goats. Pygmy/Fainter cross and Nubian. $30 each or $50 for both. 850-2031
- For Sale: 8×10 sturdy wood shed, you must move $500 obo. Box of various size boys, girls, women’s and men’s ice skates. Gas grill $70. 431-9953 Worland
- For Sale: PJ Brand trailer. 35 ft gooseneck flatbed, tandem duals with new Perreli tires. Pulls great, very good condition. 7 ft. tip down ramps. $7,500 obo. 858-3334
- For Sale: 1979 Mallard Camper, 6×14. $500 as is. 460-8450
- WANTED: Box scraper & weed chopper/mower combo to mount on a 3 pt tractor. 332-3687
- For Sale: 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix SE. $1,500. 840-1509
- For Sale: Four kid goats, Nubian/Boar cross. Rabbits. Hutches. 1,700 new bricks. 330-5968 Lyle
- WANTED: Firewood, need as soon as possible and they will haul. 438-0742
- For Sale: 22 rifle. $300. 330-3104
- For Sale: Cactus Sting Ray tooled 15 ½” saddle. Front and back cinch and breast collar. 840-5383
- For Sale: Kenmore High Efficiency, low water washing machine. Donated to the Riverton Food Bank. $150. 463-0141
- For Sale: New tires, one each – 255/70R16, 215/75R15, 225/60R16, P235R15 M/S. Used Tires, one ach 175/70/R14, 205/60R13 and four 265/70R17. Tools: Grizzly grinder. Kem 9 piece torque tool set. Air conditioner recycler and recharger for automobiles. 851-1080
- For Sale: 2010 RPod Trailer, used twice. Horse tack & gear. Hardy diesel generator, 9.3kw. Guns. 332-3416
- For Sale: 2002 Chevy Pickup ¾ ton, 4×4, extended cab, long bed. Vortec 6000 V8, 37,000 miles. Custom 30” extendable rear bumper. $15,500. 856-3509
- For Sale: 1983 Honda 3 wheeler, 185, runs great, $1,000. Upright freezer $100. Remington 600 308 bolt action with scope $750. 1995 lever action Winchester 3040 Craig $1,000. Mathews compound bow & arrows $250. 6×6 European mount elk rack $200. 5×5 elk rack $100. 6 chairs with barrel type table $100. Washer & dryer $150. For Rent or sale: 3 bedroom mobile home with washer and dryer, all carpet, $10,000 or $800/month rent in Lander. 349-6813