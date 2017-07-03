To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
July 3, 2017
- For Sale: Antique Kitchen cupboard, late 1700’s to early 1800’s. Has square nails. The glass is broken and the paint is chipping. $800. 332-3600
- For Sale: 1986 Chevy El Camino, complete, needs a little work to get it running $500. 1986 Jeep Cherokee, runs, but needs work. $500. 851-1628
- FREE: small mix-breed puppies. 2 year old poodle-pom, female. Two 7 month old dogs, housebroke. Rabbits. Cats & kittens. For Sale: Rabbit cages. Garage sale on Saturday, July 8 at 284 Red Lane in Thermopolis. 797-9616
- For Sale; Yard Machine electric lawn mower, 18” cut $100. Wacker-Compactor Case brand, 2 cycle engine $100. Skeeter-Vac mosquito trap, propane, on a cart 921-9827
- For Sale: Big Gray gelding. Excellent shape and solid. Kids can ride him, has worked livestock and been in an arena. 851-1590
- For Sale: 2007 Harley Davidson 1200 Custom. Black, custom pipes, quick release sissy bar, 9,800 miles. Immaculate condition $5,300. 851-6934
- WANTED: Riding lawn mower, must be in excellent condition and have a 42” mowing deck or larger. 851-3264
- For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. 851-6798