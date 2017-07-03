Deals on the Dial – Week of July 3, 2017

July 3, 2017

  • For Sale:  Antique Kitchen cupboard, late 1700’s to early 1800’s.  Has square nails.  The glass is broken and the paint is chipping.  $800.  332-3600
  • For Sale:  1986 Chevy El Camino, complete, needs a little work to get it running $500.  1986 Jeep Cherokee, runs, but needs work.  $500.  851-1628
  • FREE:  small mix-breed puppies.  2 year old poodle-pom, female.  Two 7 month old dogs, housebroke.  RabbitsCats & kittens.  For Sale:  Rabbit cages.  Garage sale on Saturday, July 8 at 284 Red Lane in Thermopolis.  797-9616
  • For Sale;  Yard Machine electric lawn mower, 18” cut $100.  Wacker-Compactor Case brand, 2 cycle engine $100.  Skeeter-Vac mosquito trap, propane, on a cart 921-9827
  • For Sale:  Big Gray gelding.  Excellent shape and solid.  Kids can ride him, has worked livestock and been in an arena.  851-1590
  • For Sale:  2007 Harley Davidson 1200 Custom.  Black, custom pipes, quick release sissy bar, 9,800 miles.  Immaculate condition $5,300.  851-6934
  • WANTED:  Riding lawn mower, must be in excellent condition and have a 42” mowing deck or larger.  851-3264
  • For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. 851-6798

