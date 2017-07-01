To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
September 25, 2017
- For Sale : 30.06 with scope $600 obo. 332-4671 or 349-9583
- WANTED: Banana squash. 856-4889
- For Sale: Lane Double Recliner, dark brown leather. $1,000. 438-2767 Lander
- For Sale: Toyo 10 ply open country tires. 265-75-R16, set of 4. Good tread on them. $50 for the set. 240-1841
- For Sale: Yearling Miniature Heifers. Bangs Vaccinated. 349-8604
- For Sale: Peavey JSX 100 watt electric guitar amplifier. 3 channel.Great condition.. $475. 349-4936
- WANTED: Mid-size vehicle that is in good running condition and needs no maintenance.
Needs to be inexpensive–just purchasing to use while my vehicle is getting fixed. 851-5194
- For Sale: 1992 Suzuki Quadrunner. All inner parts worked over and tuned up, never been in a crash, well cared for. Only 900 miles on it. 2wd/4wd, high, low, super low ranges and has differential lock. Warn winch. $2,400. 857-4442
- WANTED: Old Dial phone. 851-4346
- For Sale: Browning Citori, 20 ga. 2 3/4″ and 3″, variable chokes, excellent condition. $1,100. 856-2061
- For Sale: Marlin 45-70 lever action model 1895 in the box, fired only a few time, almost new condition. $450. 349-1972