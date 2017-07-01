Deals on the Dial Week of 9/25/17

To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or  307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!!  “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

September 25, 2017

  • For Sale :  30.06 with scope $600 obo.  332-4671 or 349-9583
  • WANTED:  Banana squash.  856-4889
  • For Sale:  Lane Double Recliner, dark brown leather.  $1,000.  438-2767 Lander
  • For Sale:  Toyo 10 ply open country tires.  265-75-R16, set of 4.  Good tread on them.  $50 for the set.  240-1841
  • For Sale:  Yearling Miniature Heifers. Bangs Vaccinated. 349-8604
  • For Sale:  Peavey JSX 100 watt electric guitar amplifier. 3 channel.Great condition.. $475.  349-4936
  • WANTED:  Mid-size vehicle that is in good running condition and needs no maintenance.
    Needs to be inexpensive–just purchasing to use while my vehicle is getting fixed.  851-5194
  • For Sale:  1992 Suzuki Quadrunner.  All inner parts worked over and tuned up, never been in a crash, well cared for.  Only 900 miles on it.  2wd/4wd, high, low, super low ranges and has differential lock.  Warn winch.  $2,400.  857-4442
  • WANTED:  Old Dial phone.  851-4346
  • For Sale:  Browning Citori, 20 ga. 2 3/4″ and 3″, variable chokes, excellent condition. $1,100.  856-2061
  • For Sale:  Marlin 45-70 lever action model 1895 in the box, fired only a few time, almost new condition.  $450.  349-1972

Leave a Reply