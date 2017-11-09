Deals on the Dial – Week of 9/11/17

September 12, 2017

  • For Sale:  2011 Toyota Tacoma Access cab, 4×4, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, one owner, silver.  $18,250 firm.  240-7039
  • For Sale:  Blue Heeler/Idaho Fuzzy stock dog pups.  Ready to go, 1st shots.  4 males, 2 females.  $150.  262-2521 Riverton
  • For Sale:  Land Pride 5’ brush hog, used little, $1,100 obo.  2005 Chevy Trailblazer, good condition, 160,000 miles, automatic, leather seats, $2,500 obo.  431-1013
  • For Sale;  Large brown leather electric recliner with lift $750 obo.  2 end tables, mahogany, 22” wide, 26” long, with drawer and lower shelves, $250 for the pair obo.  259-9038, Riverton
  • FREE:  Canning jars.  856-1255
  • For Rent:  Horse pasture in Riverton.  Up to 4 horses.  Located at Gasser Rd & N 8th West across from the CWC Equine Facility.  851-3309
  • For Sale:  10” radian arm saw with stand $125.  851-3527
  • For Sale:  16’ Roadrunner camper, tandem axle, $900.  Grill Guard off a 2008 Chevy, black, $300.  ATV ramp $60.  Walker $50.  388-2291
  • For Sale:  Border Collie puppies, Red and white, 2 males..  856-1382
  • For Sale:  990 Case Tractor, diesel, front end motor, 2 buckets.  Needs TLC in hydraulics.  $3,500 obo.  332-3687
  • For Sale:  Yamaha Grizzly 4 wheeler.  350 Big Blue 4 Wheeler.  12’ aluminum boat with trailer.  Two place trailer.  857-6826

