September 12, 2017
- For Sale: 2011 Toyota Tacoma Access cab, 4×4, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, one owner, silver. $18,250 firm. 240-7039
- For Sale: Blue Heeler/Idaho Fuzzy stock dog pups. Ready to go, 1st shots. 4 males, 2 females. $150. 262-2521 Riverton
- For Sale: Land Pride 5’ brush hog, used little, $1,100 obo. 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, good condition, 160,000 miles, automatic, leather seats, $2,500 obo. 431-1013
- For Sale; Large brown leather electric recliner with lift $750 obo. 2 end tables, mahogany, 22” wide, 26” long, with drawer and lower shelves, $250 for the pair obo. 259-9038, Riverton
- FREE: Canning jars. 856-1255
- For Rent: Horse pasture in Riverton. Up to 4 horses. Located at Gasser Rd & N 8th West across from the CWC Equine Facility. 851-3309
- For Sale: 10” radian arm saw with stand $125. 851-3527
- For Sale: 16’ Roadrunner camper, tandem axle, $900. Grill Guard off a 2008 Chevy, black, $300. ATV ramp $60. Walker $50. 388-2291
- For Sale: Border Collie puppies, Red and white, 2 males.. 856-1382
- For Sale: 990 Case Tractor, diesel, front end motor, 2 buckets. Needs TLC in hydraulics. $3,500 obo. 332-3687
- For Sale: Yamaha Grizzly 4 wheeler. 350 Big Blue 4 Wheeler. 12’ aluminum boat with trailer. Two place trailer. 857-6826