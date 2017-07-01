To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!
You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.
August 29, 2017
- For Sale: Gooseneck stock trailer, 16’x6’. $2,500 obo. 240-0093
- For Sale: Fiberglass drift boat in good condition. Comes with 2 sets of oars, anchor, storage box & trailer with spare. $3,800. 330-7224 or 332-2532
- For Sale: 2007 Jayco Designer 5th wheel. 35’ with awning and 4 slides. WANTED: Small bales of alfalfa/grass mix. Horse pasture in Riverton for 4 horses, long term. Text 231-6803
- WANTED: Shi tzu puppy. 840-1941
- WANTED: 8 foot slide in camper, 349-3839
- For Sale: Border Collie puppies. Full bred, working parents. $200 obo. 856-1382
- For Sale: Wyoming Whiskey, 1st batch, 6 bottles at 50.00 each. 272-8736
- For Sale: Pair of Yamaha Generators, never been used, no gas or oil added, 2EF2000IS with covers, each weighs 44#, 1 parallel power RV cables, will be included if the generators are bought together. $1600 for the pair or $900 each. These prices are firm, no trades, cash only. 507-382-7749 text only. no phone calls please!
- FREE: Hamster cages. Different sizes and styles. Also additional accesseries. All are in
excellent condition and very, very clean. Also to GIVE AWAY to someone in need, two large
vacuum shrunk bags of childrens clothing. Mostly girls, but some boys. Several different
sizes all mixed together. 850-8277
- For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $300. 851-6798
- For Sale: Blue Heeler Idaho Fuzzy stock dog puppies. Ready 9-9-17. 262-2521
- For Sale: 2000 Infinity QX4, 205,000 miles, clean, loaded with options, extra set of winter tires and rims, $2,500. 856-7110 or 850-7115