August 22, 2017
- For Sale: Just in time for hunting season. Fully self-contained slide in camper. Nice condition. $500 obo. 240-7662
- For Sale: 1977 MCI-8 bus conversion, 40’, 4 speed transmission, new items. 856-9754 or 851-1529
- For Sale: 2 year old male shi-tzu. $250. 709-7243
- For Sale: Troybuilt rear tine rototiller. 7hp, just serviced. $250. 332-5109
- For Sale: Women’s Harley Davidson leather jacket w/ matching vest and chaps. Medium size. $500. 240-4141
- For Sale: Troybuilt mulching riding mower. Like new, excellent condition. Always stored inside. 856-3049
- For Sale: 12 dozen canning jars, mostly pints. All in great condition, includes the rings. $5.00 per dozen. Text 851-8177
- For Sale: Cabela’ s counter top ice maker used very little almost new, $100 Ford Pickup grill guard was on a 1992 Ford F250, $75. Ladies long semi formal dress, sleeveless in smoky blue color and size 8. Ladies knee length cream color skirt and jacket top, size 12, formal or just evening apparel, $50. Black men’s suit with long coat, size 40, suit pants size 33/29 and a black tie! $100 worn once!! 851-0752
- For Sale: 8500 Honeywell generator, never used, $500. Gold over stuffed chair with ottoman, excellent condition, never been around smokers, $300 obo. 921-1762 or 864-2884
- For Sale: 26″ Schwinn bicycle, practically brand new – $100 OBO. 71/2′ Venture pontoon boat with rowing frame – $400 OBO. Stone Hearth pad for pellet stove – $100 OBO. .270 cal Winchester rifle w/ Bushnell 3×9 scope -$600 OBO. 851-0752 or 332-3640
- For Sale: 1960 or 1961 International scout , did run. selling for parts. $600. 970-520-4438