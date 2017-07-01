Deals on the Dial – Week of 8/21/17

August 22, 2017

  • For Sale:  Just in time for hunting season.  Fully self-contained slide in camper.  Nice condition.  $500 obo.  240-7662
  • For Sale:  1977 MCI-8 bus conversion, 40’, 4 speed transmission, new items.  856-9754 or 851-1529
  • For Sale:  2 year old male shi-tzu.  $250.  709-7243
  • For Sale:  Troybuilt rear tine rototiller.  7hp, just serviced.  $250.  332-5109
  • For Sale:  Women’s Harley Davidson leather jacket w/ matching vest and chaps.  Medium size.  $500.  240-4141
  • For Sale:  Troybuilt mulching riding mower.  Like new, excellent condition.  Always stored inside.  856-3049
  • For Sale: 12 dozen canning jars, mostly pints. All in great condition, includes the rings. $5.00 per dozen. Text 851-8177
  • For Sale:  Cabela’ s counter top ice maker used very little almost new, $100  Ford Pickup grill guard was on a 1992 Ford F250, $75.  Ladies long semi formal dress, sleeveless in smoky blue color and size 8.  Ladies knee length cream color skirt and jacket top, size 12, formal or just evening apparel, $50.  Black men’s suit with long coat, size 40, suit pants size 33/29 and a black tie! $100 worn once!!  851-0752
  • For Sale:  8500 Honeywell generator, never used, $500.  Gold over stuffed chair with ottoman, excellent condition, never been around smokers, $300 obo.  921-1762 or 864-2884
  • For Sale:  26″ Schwinn bicycle, practically brand new – $100 OBO.  71/2′ Venture pontoon boat with rowing frame – $400 OBO.  Stone Hearth pad for pellet stove – $100 OBO.  .270 cal Winchester rifle w/ Bushnell 3×9 scope -$600 OBO. 851-0752 or 332-3640
  • For Sale:  1960 or 1961 International scout , did run. selling for parts. $600.  970-520-4438

