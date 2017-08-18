To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!
You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.
September 18, 2017
- For Sale: Two registered AQHA geldings, 11 & 16 years old. 864-3733 or 921-1544
- For Sale: 2009 33 AKS Forest River Attitude 5th wheel. All fiberglass, fuel station, on board 5,000 watt generator, fits any UTV, electric beds. $15,500. 349-3763
- For Sale: Thompson Center White Mountain 50 Caliber muzzle loader carbine. Never fired, new with box, plus powder, caps and accessories. 856-9055
- For Sale: 1992 Suzuki Quadrunner. All inner parts worked over and tuned up, never been in a crash, well cared for. 900 miles, 2wd, 4wd, high low, super low ranges and had differential lock. Warn winch. $2,400. 857-4442
- For Sale: Antique walnut veneer buffet. Original finish. $250. 455-3588
- For Sale: 8×16 Flatbed heavy duty trailer. Good condition. Stake pockets, good wood, tires and hitch. $900. 856-5716
- For Sale: Beautiful, antique, hand-carved buffet with marble top and mirror. Two upper display shelves and two lower cupboards. 82″ tall x 46″ wide. $800. Double-door, heavy-duty, cast-iron wood fireplace insert. $300 OBO.. 850-2040
- For Sale: Kenmore 7,000 BTU window air conditioner, good condition, moving must sell $50. Old stereo Magnavox FA9410 it all works $25. Call 840-0795 in Riverton
- For Sale: Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $300. 851-6798
- For Sale: Cherry wood baby crib, about 6 years old $25. Baby Pack N Play, 3 years old $25. Graco baby swing, pink & grey, 2 years old $50. All in excellent condition. 856-3612
- For Sale: Smith Wesson 44 mag, 6 inch, like new, $545. 856-8269