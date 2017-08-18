Deals on the Dial – Week of 8/18/17

September 18, 2017

  • For Sale:  Two registered AQHA geldings, 11 & 16 years old.  864-3733 or 921-1544
  • For Sale:  2009 33 AKS Forest River Attitude 5th wheel.  All fiberglass, fuel station, on board 5,000 watt generator, fits any UTV, electric beds.  $15,500.  349-3763
  • For Sale:  Thompson Center White Mountain 50 Caliber muzzle loader carbine.  Never fired, new with box, plus powder, caps and accessories.  856-9055
  • For Sale:  1992 Suzuki Quadrunner.  All inner parts worked over and tuned up, never been in a crash, well cared for.  900 miles, 2wd, 4wd, high low, super low ranges and had differential lock.  Warn winch.  $2,400.  857-4442
  • For Sale:  Antique walnut veneer buffet. Original finish. $250.  455-3588
  • For Sale:  8×16 Flatbed heavy duty trailer. Good condition. Stake pockets, good wood, tires and hitch. $900.  856-5716
  • For Sale:  Beautiful, antique, hand-carved buffet with marble top and mirror. Two upper display shelves and two lower cupboards. 82″ tall x 46″ wide. $800.   Double-door, heavy-duty, cast-iron wood fireplace insert. $300 OBO..  850-2040
  • For Sale:  Kenmore 7,000 BTU window air conditioner,  good condition, moving must sell $50. Old stereo Magnavox FA9410 it all works $25.  Call 840-0795 in Riverton
  • For Sale: Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $300. 851-6798
  • For Sale:  Cherry wood baby crib, about 6 years old $25.  Baby Pack N Play, 3 years old $25.  Graco baby swing, pink & grey, 2 years old $50.  All in excellent condition.  856-3612
  • For Sale:  Smith Wesson 44 mag, 6 inch, like new, $545. 856-8269

