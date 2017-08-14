To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
August 12, 2017
- For Sale or Trade: 16’ Starcraft with 70 hp Evinrude motore, Minkota trolling motor and fish finder. Would like to trade for a 4 wheeler or side by side ATV. 850-4545
- For Sale: 2015 Hallmark utility trailer 7×12. $5,000. 240-4092
- For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $300. 851-6798
- For Sale: Amana washer and dryer less than a year old – $300 for the pair; Schwinn 26″ bicycle used very little – $100; 7′ Venture Pontoon Boat with rowing frame – $400 OBO; Winchester .270 rifle w/ Bushnell 3 x 9 scope – $500 OBO. 335-8292
- For Sale: 257 Weatherby Vanguard with 4×12 Leupold scope and reloading stuff, $850 firm. Savage Predator Hunter 243 sno camo stock, Vortex Viper Scope 6.5×20, Tack driver, $750. M94 AE trapper carbine 44 mag, XS sights, Made in USA! $800. Call or text after 5pm 858 0649 or 856 1354.