Deals on the Dial – Week of 7/31/17

July 31, 2017

  • For Sale:  Graco child’s car seat.  2 hp 110 volt magnetic starter.  12 volt gear motor.  532-1700
  • For Sale:  1985 Gooseneck 16×6 stock trailer, $2,500.  240-0093
  • For Sale:  1993 F250, 7.3 diesel, long bed, 4×4, extended cab, automatic, very nice truck, 143,000 miles.  $8,500.  Remington 721 30.06, like new $700.  678-936-2144
  • For Sale:  4 foot x 8 foot enclosed wooden utility trailer. Sears wheels, trailer lights,  locking hardware,  and loads from the top and rear. Sturdy well built trailer. $400. 840-2084
  • For Sale: Washburn acoustic guitar-nice condition, $225.  Craftsman gasoline cultivator $60.   240-0428
  • For Sale:  Antelope Shoulder mount in good condition, with a 1978 international transport tag. 15″ width, 13.5″ length. Lander,  608-695-1961

