Deals on the Dial – Week of 7/24/17

GARAGE SALES (Week of 7/24/17)

  • Saturday, July 29th, 8am-2pm, St. Margaret’s gym at Park & N 6th E in Riverton.  Huge rummage sale.  Proceeds help youth to attend a World Youth Day trip in 2019.

 

July 24, 2017

  • For Sale:  8 year old buckskin mare, mountain gentle, beautiful horse, seller will guarantee this horse.  272-6464
  • For Sale or Rent:  3 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with fenced yard.  $700/mo rent & utilities.  In Lander near middle school.  349-3963
  • For Sale:  Four tires 265/70/17, 45% tread left.  $100 for all four.  840-4808
  • For Sale:  Solid Oak table with 10 chairs.  8 ft long when extended.  $350.  349-2913
  • For Sale:  Large size wheel barrow.  A slip and slide.  856-8250
  • For Sale:  New Holland Stackmaster 1002 Stack Wagon, good working condition.  $1,000 obo.  349-6638
  • For Sale:  Buck lamb, good breeding, 4 ½ months $150.  761-5747

