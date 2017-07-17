To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!
You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.
July 17, 2017
- For Sale: Walnut veneer headboard, footboard, matching dresser, full size, no mattress, matching antique secretary desk, $200. Italian Crib Rigazzi, light tan with mattress $35. Singer sewing machine, treadle type $50. Another Singer sewing machine. Metal trundle bed with 2 mattresses, like new $250. Stair stepper exerciser $20 obo 856-9653 or 851-5636
- For Sale: Matching rocker recliners $175. Dresser $45. End Tables $25. Buffet $30. Treadmill $50. Allis Chalmer lawn tractor with tiller, side bar, $800. 856-2677
- For Sale: Slip & slide. Also rhubarb. 856-8250
- For Sale: 2007 Yamaha V-Max 1200cc w red & black ferring, 20,000 miles in good condition. $5,500. 763-0802 Nathan
- For Sale: Older topper, red & white, fits long bed pickup, make offer. 797-9616
- For Sale: Men’s leather biker jacket, XXL, like new $150. 851-3610
- For Sale: 1996 Kawasaki KX100 dirt bike with a new rear tire & paddle tire, $1,000. 431-7133
- For Sale: 2008 Honda 150 Motorcycle, like new $1,650. 701-535-0061
- For Sale: 2009 20′ Featherlite gooseneck stock trailer. Tack room with loft. Heavy duty floor mats. All new tires. $12,000. 851-0506
- For Sale: Guns, a 223, a 243, a 270 and a 45 acp. Come with extra gear. 858-0649
- For Sale: 2011 Toyota Camry, Excellent condition, well maintained. Highway mileage between 32 to 35 miles per gallon. $7,200. 856-2061.
- WANTED: A small glass container for a mouse. A very small aquarium would work well – one that has a mesh lid would work even better. Call or text 851-8804
- For Sale: Model 94 Winchester lever action 30-30 iron butt plate gun in good condition. 970-596-7046, located at Sweetwater Station
- For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $300. 851-6798.
- For Sale: Brand New in Box Propane Powered Stand Alone Camp Chef Pizza Oven $250 obo. 851-0338
- For Sale: Great rural property includes a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. 5.79 acres with 4.8 of them irrigated. Outbuildings include a garage, a barn, tack rooms, loafing shed, a grainery, and a 30×50 shop. 630 West Pavillion Road, approximately 26 miles from Riverton, Price reduced to $255,000. To see, please call Janice at call 856-7890.
- For Sale: 5th wheel trailer. 1974 Gladding Del Rey. $500. 856-2089 evenings.
- WANTED: Dual cassette player, must be in good working order. Will pay a reasonable price depending on condition. 240-0951
- For Sale: 6′ & 8′ fiberglass stepladders, 16 gal. ShopVac. Computer desk. Leather desk chair. Household items. Lamps, and more. All items in good to excellent condition & reasonably priced. Call for descriptions and prices. 240-0951
- For Sale: Winchester 62, circa 1936-$800. Marquette welder 235 amp, long cables-$300. Lincoln welder 225 amp ,like new-$300. Ruger super Blackhawk 44mag, stainless, 5 1/2 inch, $350. 332-2557