July 17, 2017

  • For Sale:  Walnut veneer headboard, footboard, matching dresser, full size, no mattress, matching antique secretary desk, $200.  Italian Crib Rigazzi, light tan with mattress $35.  Singer sewing machine, treadle type $50.  Another Singer sewing machine.  Metal trundle bed with 2 mattresses, like new $250. Stair stepper exerciser $20 obo 856-9653 or 851-5636
  • For Sale:  Matching rocker recliners $175.  Dresser $45.  End Tables $25.  Buffet $30.  Treadmill $50.  Allis Chalmer lawn tractor with tiller, side bar, $800.  856-2677
  • For Sale:  Slip & slide.  Also rhubarb.  856-8250
  • For Sale:  2007 Yamaha V-Max 1200cc w red & black ferring, 20,000 miles in good condition.  $5,500.  763-0802 Nathan
  • For Sale:  Older topper, red & white, fits long bed pickup, make offer.  797-9616
  • For Sale:  Men’s leather biker jacket, XXL, like new $150.  851-3610
  • For Sale:  1996 Kawasaki KX100 dirt bike with a new rear tire & paddle tire, $1,000.  431-7133
  • For Sale:  2008 Honda 150 Motorcycle, like new $1,650.  701-535-0061
  • For Sale:  2009 20′ Featherlite gooseneck stock trailer.  Tack room with loft. Heavy duty floor mats. All new tires. $12,000. 851-0506
  • For Sale:  Guns, a 223, a 243, a 270 and a 45 acp. Come with extra gear. 858-0649
  • For Sale:  2011 Toyota Camry, Excellent condition, well maintained. Highway mileage between 32 to 35 miles per gallon. $7,200.  856-2061.
  • WANTED:  A small glass container for a mouse. A very small aquarium would work well – one that has a mesh lid would work even better.  Call or text 851-8804
  • For Sale:  Model 94 Winchester lever action 30-30 iron butt plate gun in good condition. 970-596-7046, located at Sweetwater Station
  • For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $300. 851-6798.
  • For Sale:  Brand New in Box Propane Powered Stand Alone Camp Chef Pizza Oven $250 obo.  851-0338
  • For Sale: Great rural property includes a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. 5.79 acres with 4.8 of them irrigated. Outbuildings include a garage, a barn, tack rooms, loafing shed, a grainery, and a 30×50 shop. 630 West Pavillion Road, approximately 26 miles from Riverton, Price reduced to $255,000. To see, please call Janice at call 856-7890.
  • For Sale:  5th wheel trailer. 1974 Gladding Del Rey. $500.  856-2089 evenings.
  • WANTED:  Dual cassette player, must be in good working order. Will pay a reasonable price depending on condition.  240-0951
  • For Sale:  6′ & 8′ fiberglass stepladders, 16 gal. ShopVac.  Computer desk.  Leather desk chair.  Household items.  Lamps, and more.   All items in good to excellent condition & reasonably priced. Call for descriptions and prices.  240-0951
  • For Sale:  Winchester 62, circa 1936-$800.  Marquette welder 235 amp, long cables-$300.  Lincoln welder 225 amp ,like new-$300.  Ruger super Blackhawk 44mag, stainless, 5 1/2 inch, $350.  332-2557

