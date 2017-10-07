To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

July 12, 2017

For Sale: Walnut veneer headboard, footboard, matching dresser, full size, no mattress, matching antique secretary desk, $200. Italian Crib Rigazzi, light tan with mattress $35. Singer sewing machine, treadle type $50. Another Singer sewing machine. Metal trundle bed with 2 mattresses, like new $250. Stair stepper exerciser $20 obo 856-9653 or 851-5636

For Sale: Leather office chair. 16 gallon Shop Vac. Computer desk. Microwave . 240-0951, leave message

For Sale: Heavy duty 3 point rear mount blade, 6′ wide,$ 250. Four BF Goodrich AllTerrain tires, size LT 195/75 R14, 90% tread. $200. Four 15″ 6 hole, trailer wheels in good condition $200. 856-5660

For Sale: Retired kindergarten teacher selling huge collection of music books, music reference books, singing and warmup books, music story books, reading, math and other misc. books Excellent condition. Perfect for home school parent or parochial teacher. Make offer on individual books or the entire set. 851-3309

For Sale: 11 week old female heeler/border/Aussie/ catahoula mix pup. 450-8814

For Sale: 2 piece corner angled bar with 6 stools $400 obo. Savage .270 with accu trigger, black stock, 3-9X4 Bushnell Scope, $300. Ithaca 10 Gauge Semi Auto shotgun $400. Hoyt Carbon Spyder 34 Compound Bow. 70 pound pull, 29 inch Draw, $850. 851-0338

July 11, 2017

For Sale: MEC 9000 shotgun shells reloader $240. 5 bags of shot $20/bag, 9 boxes of primers $15/box of a 1000. Empty shell boxes. $450 for all. 347-8816

WANTED: Long term renter in Lander. 3 bedroom duplex $800 deposit, $875/month. Landlord pays sewer & water. 335-4130 leave message

For Sale: Braided horse hair headstall, aqua, purple & black in color $700 obo. Quartz 13” combo youth saddle (barrel & roping) $800. 851-8134

For Sale: Remington 270 rifle with 3×9 Bushnell scope $375. 431-6413

For Sale: Irrigation pipe. 22 joints of 2” aluminum pipe & various fittings. Including latch connectors, risers, sprinklers, elbows & plugs. $1,200 takes all. 851-1361

For Sale: A cowhide . Custom built saddle. Several long bows. Several guns. Custom made Indian rawhide shield. Western art paintings & prints. 486-2332

For Sale: 2 Luke Bryan Concert Tickets. For Cheyenne Frontier Days. On Wednesday July 26. $125 for the set. 389-7566

For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. 851-6798

July 10, 2017