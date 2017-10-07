To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
July 12, 2017
- For Sale: Walnut veneer headboard, footboard, matching dresser, full size, no mattress, matching antique secretary desk, $200. Italian Crib Rigazzi, light tan with mattress $35. Singer sewing machine, treadle type $50. Another Singer sewing machine. Metal trundle bed with 2 mattresses, like new $250. Stair stepper exerciser $20 obo 856-9653 or 851-5636
- For Sale: Leather office chair. 16 gallon Shop Vac. Computer desk. Microwave. 240-0951, leave message
- For Sale: Heavy duty 3 point rear mount blade, 6′ wide,$ 250. Four BF Goodrich AllTerrain tires, size LT 195/75 R14, 90% tread. $200. Four 15″ 6 hole, trailer wheels in good condition $200. 856-5660
- For Sale: Retired kindergarten teacher selling huge collection of music books, music reference books, singing and warmup books, music story books, reading, math and other misc. books Excellent condition. Perfect for home school parent or parochial teacher. Make offer on individual books or the entire set. 851-3309
- For Sale: 11 week old female heeler/border/Aussie/ catahoula mix pup. 450-8814
- For Sale: 2 piece corner angled bar with 6 stools $400 obo. Savage .270 with accu trigger, black stock, 3-9X4 Bushnell Scope, $300. Ithaca 10 Gauge Semi Auto shotgun $400. Hoyt Carbon Spyder 34 Compound Bow. 70 pound pull, 29 inch Draw, $850. 851-0338
July 11, 2017
- For Sale: MEC 9000 shotgun shells reloader $240. 5 bags of shot $20/bag, 9 boxes of primers $15/box of a 1000. Empty shell boxes. $450 for all. 347-8816
- WANTED: Long term renter in Lander. 3 bedroom duplex $800 deposit, $875/month. Landlord pays sewer & water. 335-4130 leave message
- For Sale: Braided horse hair headstall, aqua, purple & black in color $700 obo. Quartz 13” combo youth saddle (barrel & roping) $800. 851-8134
- For Sale: Remington 270 rifle with 3×9 Bushnell scope $375. 431-6413
- For Sale: Irrigation pipe. 22 joints of 2” aluminum pipe & various fittings. Including latch connectors, risers, sprinklers, elbows & plugs. $1,200 takes all. 851-1361
- For Sale: A cowhide. Custom built saddle. Several long bows. Several guns. Custom made Indian rawhide shield. Western art paintings & prints. 486-2332
- For Sale: 2 Luke Bryan Concert Tickets. For Cheyenne Frontier Days. On Wednesday July 26. $125 for the set. 389-7566
- For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. 851-6798
July 10, 2017
- For Sale: MEC 9000 shotgun shells reloader $240. 5 bags of shot $20/bag, 9 boxes of primers $15/box of a 1000. Empty shell boxes. $450 for all. 247-8816
- For Sale; 16 ft Runabout V-Hull with trailer. 110 hp Johnson outboard, 4 cycle. See at 210 E. Jackson, Riverton or call 840-1925 or 856-9076
- FREE: 2002 32” TV w/ remote. 856-7570
- FREE: Older male Beagle. 840-5932
- For Sale: Ranch Hand grill guard, fits 2008-2015 ½ ton Chevy. New condition. $400 firm. 856-6134 Riverton
- For Sale: 3 dozen utility poles, 30-40’ long. $3/foot. 851-3309
- For Sale: Black smooth top electric range, $125. Two white wicker lawn chairs $20 each. 330-8678
- For Sale: 4 horse bumper pull trailer, floor in great condition, $3,200. 856-0322, can be seen at 292 E. Pavillion Rd
- For Sale: World War II Ham radio, in excellent condition $600. 438-0896
- Free: 15 packing moving boxes, in Lander. 330-5918
- For Sale: Texas Rancher saddle by Sulfur River Saddlery. 16” seat, less than 3 hours use. $1,500. 431-7495
- For Sale: 30 pair of capris, 5 pair of jeans. All size 12, like new condition, asking $4-5 per pair. 856-4571 or 850-7020
- For Sale: Hitched headstall $800. Braided headstall $350. Crocheted pot holder $6/set. Window air conditioner, 6,000 BTU, $180 obo. Call or text 840-0687
- For Sale, Kel – Tec Pmr 30, 22 mag, new in box, black, $600 firm, 856-8269
- WANTED: small pull type side delivery rake. 856-4681
- For Sale: 2 male & 1 female dachshund pups available, first shots, 10 wks, mother is an isabella miniature. $350 each. 287-4946
- WANTED: Small tractor with bucket, 20 to 35 hp, in good running condition and accessories. $4,000- $8,000 851-6797
- For Sale: 1972 GMC Jimmy, 4 wheel drive, 350 engine, $4,000 obo. 349-4252
- For Sale: Karcher High Pressure washer 3600 psi & 4gpm in excellent condition. $275. 850-7330
- For Sale: Full size bed frame with headboard and footboard. Mattress only used 10 times. $75. 851-0132