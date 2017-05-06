To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
June 5, 2017
- For Sale: New Aluma trailer, 4×6 with mag wheels, pulls nicely with a car $1,400. 751-0900
- For Sale: 3.75hp snow blower, one year old, $200. 250 watt generator, older, $75. 856-9785
- For Sale: Charbroil smoker, used one time, $200. WANTED: good clean queen size mattress, reasonable price. 856-7005
- For Sale: Springfield M1A / M14, 308 caliber, Mossy Oak camo stock, new condition with original papers. $950. 349-4125
- For Sale: 1994 Insbrook 5th wheel, 32 foot with one tip out, clean. 851-6051 or 851-1348.
- For Sale: Engine hoist $150. Craftsman small 240v welder $100. 9.5 Everude boat motor $250. Compound sliding miter saw $150. Old rototiller w/ 5hp Briggs & Stratton $75. 60 btu propane heater $75. 17 ft boat with 45 hp engine, project $200. Extra long leather cowboy chaps, new $150. Everything must go, best offers considered. 856-9785
- For Sale: Vintage brass with white milk glass hobnail hurricane ceiling light, $25. Several hamster and small animal cages. All are very clean and barely used. Ranging in price from $5 to $25 each, depending on the size. Also have several different accessories for sale. I can text pictures upon request. 820-8277.