- For Sale: Two buck lambs, 5 months old. 856-2354
- For Sale: Liberty Iron Kalamazoo wood cook stove, Patent 1922, approx. 26 x 48,Tangerine and Light Yellow. Grates and stove are in excellent condition includes 2 stove pipes. $750. 335-9782
- For Sale: Oak table, 80×42 with 6 cloth covered chairs, $250 obo. 240-1738 Riverton
- For Sale: Two year old Australian Shepherd, $100. 240-0197
- For Sale: 3 horse S&H bumper pull trailer, excellent condition. 840-1771
- For Sale: 5 drawer dresser, 5ft high, walnut color $100 obo. 876-9433 or 851-5530
- For Sale: 22 caliber revolver $250. 330-3104
- For Sale: 1993 Ford F150, needs fuel pump and fuel filter. $500. 314-5368
- FREE to good home 8 month old female Border Collie. 797-7616
- For Sale: 2009 Chevy Silverado C150 pickup, ½ ton, 2 wheel drive, 6 ½ ft. box, 55,250 miles, excellent condition. $8,000. 347-2295
- WANTED: Corner hutch, curio cabinet. 850-5165
- ******** Yard Sale: Ongoing July 2-22, 284 Red Lane, Thermopolis. Furniture, barn yard items, and more. 797-7616
June 19, 2017
- For Sale: 16’ or longer teepee poles, lodge poles & corral rails. Also buck & rail fencing. Call bob 206-6246 or Whitman 460-1561. Also available for set up and assembly
- For Sale: Wheel Chair rack, mounts on car. Four wheel motorized kids cart. 532-1700
- For Sale: Large antique porcelain doll. 856-9141
- For Sale: Four 235/75/R15 tires on 5 hole aluminum rims for a Chevy. Good tread. 240-4028
- For Sale: 14’ Crestliner aluminum boat. 9.8hp, 2 stroke Mercury motor. New fuel system. New parts on the motor. Trailer has new springs, wheel bearings, wiring and repainted. $1,095. Can be seen at 360 Ramshorn Dr. in Riverton or call 856-2197
- For Sale: Professional 48″ Viking Range. 6 burners, LP gas, Dual ovens, Grill, Stainless steel, Like new condition $6,000. In Dubois. 317-371-9478 Noah
- For Sale: 2011 Ford F250 4×4 extended cab short box. 6.2L V8 automatic. Power windows, locks, mirrors. B&W turnover gooseneck ball. 138,000 miles. Asking $12,5000 obo. 2001 Jeep grand Cherokee. Power windows and locks. Runs and drives. Could use some minor work. 140,000 miles. Asking $2,000 obo. 1993 Trails West 14ft single axle horse trailer. Good floor, rubber mats, and good tires. Has bridle hooks and lots of room in the nose. Has some rust but a solid little trailer. Asking $2000 obo. 406-450-1811
- For Sale: Kirby Home care system Upright & Portable vacuum cleaner with all attachments: canister cleaner blower unit, portable sprayer and portable carpet shampooer. $500.851-6798
- For Sale: Sears craftsman riding lawn mower, 20hp, 42 inch cut, well maintained, runs great. $900. 272-8736
- For Sale: Amana Washer and Dryer, less than one-year-old, $500 OBO. 24″ 5hp snow blower runs perfectly, $200 OBO. 71/2′ Venture Outdoor pontoon boat w/ rowing frame hardly used $400 OBO .270 cal Winchester Rifle w/ Laminated stalk and Bushnell 3×9 scope, $600 Firm. 26″ Schwinn Bike, hardly ridden, $100 OBO. 335-8292
- WANTED: Front fenders and running boards for 1953 to 1955 Ford F-100. Call 851-0328