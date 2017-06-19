To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

For Sale: Two buck lambs, 5 months old. 856-2354

For Sale: Liberty Iron Kalamazoo wood cook stove, Patent 1922, approx. 26 x 48,Tangerine and Light Yellow. Grates and stove are in excellent condition includes 2 stove pipes. $750. 335-9782

For Sale: Oak table, 80×42 with 6 cloth covered chairs, $250 obo. 240-1738 Riverton

For Sale: Two year old Australian Shepherd, $100. 240-0197

For Sale: 3 horse S&H bumper pull trailer, excellent condition. 840-1771

For Sale: 5 drawer dresser, 5ft high, walnut color $100 obo. 876-9433 or 851-5530

For Sale: 22 caliber revolver $250. 330-3104

For Sale: 1993 Ford F150, needs fuel pump and fuel filter. $500. 314-5368

FREE to good home 8 month old female Border Collie. 797-7616

For Sale: 2009 Chevy Silverado C150 pickup, ½ ton, 2 wheel drive, 6 ½ ft. box, 55,250 miles, excellent condition. $8,000. 347-2295

WANTED: Corner hutch, curio cabinet. 850-5165

******** Yard Sale: Ongoing July 2-22, 284 Red Lane, Thermopolis. Furniture, barn yard items, and more. 797-7616

