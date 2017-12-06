To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
June 12, 2017
- WANTED: Swing set, trampoline or playground equipment for yard. 431-9953 Worland
- For Sale: Winchester 94 30-30, lever action $375. Plate carrier, new condition, A.C.U. pattern $200. 709-0969
- For Sale: Liberty Iron Kalamazoo wood cook stove, Patent 1922, approx. 26 x 48,Tangerine and Light Yellow. Grates and stove are in excellent condition includes 2 stove pipes. $750. 335-9782
- WANTED: 3 or 4 goats. 486-2253
- For Sale: Four 16” rims & Cooper tires, fit a Toyota Avalon $175. Four 17”x8” polished aluminum rims $150. 431-4879 or 431-2411
- For Sale: Great rural property includes a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. 5.79 acres with 4.8 of them irrigated. Outbuildings include a garage, a barn, tack rooms, loafing shed, a grainery, and a 30×50 shop. 630 West Pavillion Road, approximately 26 miles from Riverton, $265,000. For a private showing, call 856-7890.
- For Sale: Wagons West book series, 24 books, First Wagon Train to West Coast with all the difficulties, even going through Wyoming. $12. 335-9782
- WANTED: A kiln and rock saw. 851-4346
- For Sale: Campbell Hauser 30 gallon air compressor $250. Spion military use, high powered binoculars, super zoom from 20 to 140 times closer. Tesco scope with laser and flashlight. Knives, collectors from $10 to $75. CH 7 gallon carry air tank $30. Mat cutter by Logan $100. Craftsman 120 v welder 90 amp $45. Portable variable speed band saw $50. 438-1361
- For Sale: Kenmore portable air conditioner w/remote, used twice $200 OBO. Dark brown 5 drawer armoire $100 OBO. Black daybed metal $100 OBO, 350-2927
- For Sale: S&W model 29-1 44mag stainless steel $600. Springfield M1A M14, Mossy Oak camo stock, 308 caliber $900. 349-4125
- For Sale: Border Collie X Catahoula/Australian Sheppard Puppies. Born 3/6. Blue Merles, White and Red, Black and Tan. Should be smaller dogs. Sire is a really good, working dog. $50. 714-6951
- For Sale: Decorative Horse Collar with a mirror. 27″ x 18″ with metal around it, and metal rings hanging from it. Brown and in good condition. $35. 335-9782