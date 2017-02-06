Deals on the Dial – Week of 5/29

June 2, 2017

  •  For Sale:  New underwater camera $90.  Chicken brooder $200.  Older hospital bed, free you haul.  857-6179
  • WANTED:  Deer, elk & moose antlers, white or brown.  349-2913
  • For Sale:  Receiver hitch $100.  2,500 Warn wench for 4 wheeler $150.  Lincoln wire-feed welder w/ cart $400.  5 minutes escape pack, for use when working around poison gas wells, never opened $900. 840-2795
  • For Sale:  30 joints plastic 10” gated pipe.  Gated pipe trailer.  Mormon creaser, 3 pt.  Box blade with ripper teeth, 3 pt.  Pasture drag.  Fuel tank with stand.  850-5506
  • For Sale:  30 small bales grass hay, stored under shelter, suitable for horses.  332-2532 or 330-7224
  • For Sale:  20 gauge Browning Satori, over & under shotgun w/ variable chokes.  $1,150.  856-2061
  • For Sale or Rent:  3 bedroom trailer with lot in Lander, near school.  $70,000 or rent for $750/month, $750 deposit, renter pays utilities.  349-3963 (no texts please)
  • For Sale:  Electrical wiring, 320’ aluminum, 4 ought wire.  Also 14 saw bucks for fencing.  438-1284
  • For Sale:  Sig 1911 45acp with night sights, excellent condition $800.  Left hand Remington model 700 with B&C stock in 308 caliber, excellent condition $475.  840-1366
  • For Sale: Great rural property includes a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. 5.79 acres with 4.8 of them irrigated. Outbuildings include a garage, a barn, tack rooms, loafing shed, a grainery, and a 30×50 shop. 630 West Pavillion Road, approximately 26 miles from Riverton, $265,000. For a private showing, call 856-7890.

  • Holy Rosary Rummage Sale.  Friday & Saturday, 7am-2pm.  130 Leedy Dr., Lander.  Furniture, bunk beds, dresser, Christmas decorations, sports, toys & bikes.  Hamburgers and hot dogs after 10am.
  • Garage sale.  Friday starting at 9am, Saturday starting at 7am.  170 Wood Street, Lander
  • Garage Sale:  790 Von Beeker (Goodrich Edition), Lander.  Friday & Saturday 8-2.  Tools, dishes, hunting, fishing, household.

June 1, 2017

  •  For Sale:  Youth Saddle, 13 ½” seat, Saddle King, vintage 1940’s, very sturdy, great condition $950.  WANTED:  Used trailer tires size 6.70/15, need 4.  851-8134
  • For Sale:  Water well pressure tank, 44 gallon. $250.  314-5088 Randy
  • WANTED:  3 nice looking bales of straw or hay. 857-6141
  • For Sale:  8 plates $2.  Dish set $4.  Set of non stick pans $5.  Crib quilt $10.  Ask about other items available.  840-0687
  • For Sale:  Blue reclining loveseat, great condition $200.  856-5359

  •  Indoor Garage Sale.  Thursday, Friday & Saturday 8-5, 106 N 3rd E., Riverton (next to Allstate)  18” tires on Denali rims, like new, clothing, furniture, exercise equipment
  • Yard Sale.  1004 Mary Anne Dr., Riverton.  Friday & Saturday. 7:30-4  Small indoor dog kennel, tiller, pet carrier, bikes, big men’s clothing.

May 31, 2017

  • FREE:  Young female cat, also kittens.  Currently outdoor cats.  856-3003 or 851-2202
  • For Sale:  Headache rack, 63 ½” x 96” $100.  Jack Lalanne Juicer, new $20.  Toddler bed w/mattress & safari theme accessories $30.  Boat dolly $10.  Trailer Guardian hitch lock $50.  Handmade grinding wheel $10.  Pittsburgh 5 piece fan clutch wrench set $40.  Pittsburgh disc brake caliper set $40.  760-880-1986
  • FREE:  Kittens6  month old Shih-tzu/pug, male.  Female satin rabbit.  WANTED:  Siamese manx kitten, prefer female.  Great Pyranese pup to develop into stock guard dog.  797-9616
  • For Sale:  1993 Jeep Cherokee, 2 wd, 216,000 miles, $1,600 obo.  240-7683 Thermopolis
  • For Sale:  1999 Kobota B7100 tractor.  6 ft blade, 4 ft bucket, 16hp diesel engine, 730 hours, well maintained.  Larger than a garden tractor.  856-6315
  • For Sale:  Approximately 100 joints of 10” aluminum gated pipe.  Factory pipe trailer.  850-5506
  • WANTED:  12 or 10 gauge shotgun, chambered for 3 ½ “.  349-3839 texting is best but can call and leave message.
  • For Sale: 1994 Ford Crown Victoria, white, 250,000 miles. $1,000.  851-2621
  • Free:  To good homes, 3 kittens. Handled, friendly and Box trained. Eating solid food.  7 weeks old.  One solid black male, one black with white mittens longhair male and one black with mittens female.  450-8814 Dubois
  • For Sale:  four matched small pickup tires, 245/75/16, nearly new.  Came off of a 2002 ½ ton.  $200 for all.  335-4130 or 438-3633
  • For Sale:  2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4×4. Heated leather seats. Power everything. Towing package. Great condition. 160,000 miles. $9500 obo.  857-3175 days, 850-5251 nights & weekends
  • For Sale:  Pickup topper for long bed pickup $200.  Baby Satin/NewZealand cross and Satin/Rex bunnies.  Five registered Dwarf Nigerian goats.  797-9616
  • ****** Large Estate Garage Sale:  Thursday 2-7pm, Friday 8am-?  1443 Hwy 20 South, Worland.  388-3410

May 30, 2017

  • For Sale:  Car Dolly, used 1 time.  3,000 lb capacity.  $1,500.  851-4114
  • For Sale:  4’x6’ aluminum trailer, great for small car or truck.  $1,495.  801-751-0900
  • For Sale:  2 gentle horses, kid broke.  Welsh gelding & mare.  Approximately 600 lbs.  231-9494
  • For Sale:  H&R Handi-rifle, youth model .243 Winchester, 22” barrel.  3×9 scope.  856-9055
  • WANTED:  Someone to hay approx 4 acres on 3 small pastures on Riverview Rd, take all the hay for payment.  FOR SALE:  750 Harley street bike, new, make offer.  350-6552
  • WANTED:  Farrier in the Pavillion area.  856-8952
  • For Sale:  Smith& Wesson model 629 First Edition stainless steel 44mag great condition with leather holster $800.  Springfield XD subcompact 40 cal with holster and 3 mags $400.  349-4125
  • FREE:  kittens, tame and barn kittens. All colors851-8134
  • For Sale:  Small wicker table, glass top with two chairs. Ideal for a sunroom, excellent condition. $50.  321-2348
  • WANTED:  Older camp trailer.  868-9299
  • For Sale:  Collection of trading cards, Yugio, Batman, Superheroes, Start Trek, etc.  $350 obo.  1978 – 1000 CC Honda Goldwing, needs clutch work, also an 81 – 1100 parts bike, willing to trade, $1,200.  851-5761
  • For Sale:  Super C International tractor. Project. $600.  856-1819
  • *******The Odd Fellows Hall is having an indoor yard sale on June 3rd. Doors will open 8 am and close 4 pm. Concession stand will be open. You can rent table space for $15. To reserve your space call or text Debbie at 220-4074.

