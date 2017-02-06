To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
June 2, 2017
- For Sale: New underwater camera $90. Chicken brooder $200. Older hospital bed, free you haul. 857-6179
- WANTED: Deer, elk & moose antlers, white or brown. 349-2913
- For Sale: Receiver hitch $100. 2,500 Warn wench for 4 wheeler $150. Lincoln wire-feed welder w/ cart $400. 5 minutes escape pack, for use when working around poison gas wells, never opened $900. 840-2795
- For Sale: 30 joints plastic 10” gated pipe. Gated pipe trailer. Mormon creaser, 3 pt. Box blade with ripper teeth, 3 pt. Pasture drag. Fuel tank with stand. 850-5506
- For Sale: 30 small bales grass hay, stored under shelter, suitable for horses. 332-2532 or 330-7224
- For Sale: 20 gauge Browning Satori, over & under shotgun w/ variable chokes. $1,150. 856-2061
- For Sale or Rent: 3 bedroom trailer with lot in Lander, near school. $70,000 or rent for $750/month, $750 deposit, renter pays utilities. 349-3963 (no texts please)
- For Sale: Electrical wiring, 320’ aluminum, 4 ought wire. Also 14 saw bucks for fencing. 438-1284
- For Sale: Sig 1911 45acp with night sights, excellent condition $800. Left hand Remington model 700 with B&C stock in 308 caliber, excellent condition $475. 840-1366
- For Sale: Great rural property includes a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. 5.79 acres with 4.8 of them irrigated. Outbuildings include a garage, a barn, tack rooms, loafing shed, a grainery, and a 30×50 shop. 630 West Pavillion Road, approximately 26 miles from Riverton, $265,000. For a private showing, call 856-7890.
- Holy Rosary Rummage Sale. Friday & Saturday, 7am-2pm. 130 Leedy Dr., Lander. Furniture, bunk beds, dresser, Christmas decorations, sports, toys & bikes. Hamburgers and hot dogs after 10am.
- Garage sale. Friday starting at 9am, Saturday starting at 7am. 170 Wood Street, Lander
- Garage Sale: 790 Von Beeker (Goodrich Edition), Lander. Friday & Saturday 8-2. Tools, dishes, hunting, fishing, household.
June 1, 2017
- For Sale: Youth Saddle, 13 ½” seat, Saddle King, vintage 1940’s, very sturdy, great condition $950. WANTED: Used trailer tires size 6.70/15, need 4. 851-8134
- For Sale: Water well pressure tank, 44 gallon. $250. 314-5088 Randy
- WANTED: 3 nice looking bales of straw or hay. 857-6141
- For Sale: 8 plates $2. Dish set $4. Set of non stick pans $5. Crib quilt $10. Ask about other items available. 840-0687
- For Sale: Blue reclining loveseat, great condition $200. 856-5359
- Indoor Garage Sale. Thursday, Friday & Saturday 8-5, 106 N 3rd E., Riverton (next to Allstate) 18” tires on Denali rims, like new, clothing, furniture, exercise equipment
- Yard Sale. 1004 Mary Anne Dr., Riverton. Friday & Saturday. 7:30-4 Small indoor dog kennel, tiller, pet carrier, bikes, big men’s clothing.
May 31, 2017
- FREE: Young female cat, also kittens. Currently outdoor cats. 856-3003 or 851-2202
- For Sale: Headache rack, 63 ½” x 96” $100. Jack Lalanne Juicer, new $20. Toddler bed w/mattress & safari theme accessories $30. Boat dolly $10. Trailer Guardian hitch lock $50. Handmade grinding wheel $10. Pittsburgh 5 piece fan clutch wrench set $40. Pittsburgh disc brake caliper set $40. 760-880-1986
- FREE: Kittens. 6 month old Shih-tzu/pug, male. Female satin rabbit. WANTED: Siamese manx kitten, prefer female. Great Pyranese pup to develop into stock guard dog. 797-9616
- For Sale: 1993 Jeep Cherokee, 2 wd, 216,000 miles, $1,600 obo. 240-7683 Thermopolis
- For Sale: 1999 Kobota B7100 tractor. 6 ft blade, 4 ft bucket, 16hp diesel engine, 730 hours, well maintained. Larger than a garden tractor. 856-6315
- For Sale: Approximately 100 joints of 10” aluminum gated pipe. Factory pipe trailer. 850-5506
- WANTED: 12 or 10 gauge shotgun, chambered for 3 ½ “. 349-3839 texting is best but can call and leave message.
- For Sale: 1994 Ford Crown Victoria, white, 250,000 miles. $1,000. 851-2621
- Free: To good homes, 3 kittens. Handled, friendly and Box trained. Eating solid food. 7 weeks old. One solid black male, one black with white mittens longhair male and one black with mittens female. 450-8814 Dubois
- For Sale: four matched small pickup tires, 245/75/16, nearly new. Came off of a 2002 ½ ton. $200 for all. 335-4130 or 438-3633
- For Sale: 2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4×4. Heated leather seats. Power everything. Towing package. Great condition. 160,000 miles. $9500 obo. 857-3175 days, 850-5251 nights & weekends
- For Sale: Pickup topper for long bed pickup $200. Baby Satin/NewZealand cross and Satin/Rex bunnies. Five registered Dwarf Nigerian goats. 797-9616
- ****** Large Estate Garage Sale: Thursday 2-7pm, Friday 8am-? 1443 Hwy 20 South, Worland. 388-3410
May 30, 2017
- For Sale: Car Dolly, used 1 time. 3,000 lb capacity. $1,500. 851-4114
- For Sale: 4’x6’ aluminum trailer, great for small car or truck. $1,495. 801-751-0900
- For Sale: 2 gentle horses, kid broke. Welsh gelding & mare. Approximately 600 lbs. 231-9494
- For Sale: H&R Handi-rifle, youth model .243 Winchester, 22” barrel. 3×9 scope. 856-9055
- WANTED: Someone to hay approx 4 acres on 3 small pastures on Riverview Rd, take all the hay for payment. FOR SALE: 750 Harley street bike, new, make offer. 350-6552
- WANTED: Farrier in the Pavillion area. 856-8952
- For Sale: Smith& Wesson model 629 First Edition stainless steel 44mag great condition with leather holster $800. Springfield XD subcompact 40 cal with holster and 3 mags $400. 349-4125
- FREE: kittens, tame and barn kittens. All colors851-8134
- For Sale: Small wicker table, glass top with two chairs. Ideal for a sunroom, excellent condition. $50. 321-2348
- WANTED: Older camp trailer. 868-9299
- For Sale: Collection of trading cards, Yugio, Batman, Superheroes, Start Trek, etc. $350 obo. 1978 – 1000 CC Honda Goldwing, needs clutch work, also an 81 – 1100 parts bike, willing to trade, $1,200. 851-5761
- For Sale: Super C International tractor. Project. $600. 856-1819
- *******The Odd Fellows Hall is having an indoor yard sale on June 3rd. Doors will open 8 am and close 4 pm. Concession stand will be open. You can rent table space for $15. To reserve your space call or text Debbie at 220-4074.