June 2, 2017

For Sale: New underwater camera $90. Chicken brooder $200. Older hospital bed, free you haul. 857-6179

WANTED: Deer, elk & moose antlers, white or brown. 349-2913

For Sale: Receiver hitch $100. 2,500 Warn wench for 4 wheeler $150. Lincoln wire-feed welder w/ cart $400. 5 minutes escape pack, for use when working around poison gas wells, never opened $900. 840-2795

For Sale: 30 joints plastic 10” gated pipe. Gated pipe trailer. Mormon creaser, 3 pt. Box blade with ripper teeth, 3 pt. Pasture drag. Fuel tank with stand. 850-5506

For Sale: 30 small bales grass hay, stored under shelter, suitable for horses. 332-2532 or 330-7224

For Sale: 20 gauge Browning Satori, over & under shotgun w/ variable chokes. $1,150. 856-2061

For Sale or Rent: 3 bedroom trailer with lot in Lander, near school. $70,000 or rent for $750/month, $750 deposit, renter pays utilities. 349-3963 (no texts please)

For Sale: Electrical wiring, 320’ aluminum, 4 ought wire. Also 14 saw bucks for fencing. 438-1284

For Sale: Sig 1911 45acp with night sights, excellent condition $800. Left hand Remington model 700 with B&C stock in 308 caliber, excellent condition $475. 840-1366

For Sale: Great rural property includes a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch style home. 5.79 acres with 4.8 of them irrigated. Outbuildings include a garage, a barn, tack rooms, loafing shed, a grainery, and a 30×50 shop. 630 West Pavillion Road, approximately 26 miles from Riverton, $265,000. For a private showing, call 856-7890.

***********************************

Holy Rosary Rummage Sale. Friday & Saturday, 7am-2pm. 130 Leedy Dr., Lander. Furniture, bunk beds, dresser, Christmas decorations, sports, toys & bikes. Hamburgers and hot dogs after 10am.

Garage sale. Friday starting at 9am, Saturday starting at 7am. 170 Wood Street, Lander

Garage Sale: 790 Von Beeker (Goodrich Edition), Lander. Friday & Saturday 8-2. Tools, dishes, hunting, fishing, household.

June 1, 2017

For Sale: Youth Saddle, 13 ½” seat, Saddle King, vintage 1940’s, very sturdy, great condition $950. WANTED: Used trailer tires size 6.70/15, need 4. 851-8134

For Sale: Water well pressure tank, 44 gallon. $250. 314-5088 Randy

WANTED: 3 nice looking bales of straw or hay. 857-6141

For Sale: 8 plates $2. Dish set $4. Set of non stick pans $5. Crib quilt $10. Ask about other items available. 840-0687

******************************

Indoor Garage Sale. Thursday, Friday & Saturday 8-5, 106 N 3rd E., Riverton (next to Allstate) 18” tires on Denali rims, like new, clothing, furniture, exercise equipment



Yard Sale. 1004 Mary Anne Dr., Riverton. Friday & Saturday. 7:30-4 Small indoor dog kennel, tiller, pet carrier, bikes, big men’s clothing.

May 31, 2017

FREE: Young female cat, also kittens. Currently outdoor cats. 856-3003 or 851-2202

For Sale: Headache rack, 63 ½” x 96” $100. Jack Lalanne Juicer, new $20. Toddler bed w/mattress & safari theme accessories $30. Boat dolly $10. Trailer Guardian hitch lock $50. Handmade grinding wheel $10. Pittsburgh 5 piece fan clutch wrench set $40. Pittsburgh disc brake caliper set $40. 760-880-1986

For Sale: 1999 Kobota B7100 tractor. 6 ft blade, 4 ft bucket, 16hp diesel engine, 730 hours, well maintained. Larger than a garden tractor. 856-6315

For Sale: Approximately 100 joints of 10” aluminum gated pipe. Factory pipe trailer. 850-5506

WANTED: 12 or 10 gauge shotgun, chambered for 3 ½ “. 349-3839 texting is best but can call and leave message.

For Sale: 1994 Ford Crown Victoria, white, 250,000 miles. $1,000. 851-2621

Free: To good homes, 3 kittens. Handled, friendly and Box trained. Eating solid food. 7 weeks old. One solid black male, one black with white mittens longhair male and one black with mittens female. 450-8814 Dubois

For Sale: four matched small pickup tires, 245/75/16, nearly new. Came off of a 2002 ½ ton. $200 for all. 335-4130 or 438-3633

For Sale: 2003 Ford Excursion Limited 4×4. Heated leather seats. Power everything. Towing package. Great condition. 160,000 miles. $9500 obo. 857-3175 days, 850-5251 nights & weekends

For Sale: Pickup topper for long bed pickup $200. Baby Satin/NewZealand cross and Satin/Rex bunnies. Five registered Dwarf Nigerian goats. 797-9616

May 30, 2017