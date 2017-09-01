To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
1/10/17
- Free: three dozen capable Champlain bottles; two dozen golish snap & bail bottles. Call 332-7303 during day, leave message
- For Sale: closed in trailer, 16’ long, two axles, asking $3,500. Call 349-3963 Lander, no texting
- For Sale: clean brass, 9mm & 45 ACP. Call 851-1879
- Available to do: carpentry & finish work, including dry wall & tile work, etc. Call 240-0982
1/9/17
- Free to good home: 8 wk old Yellow Lab/Blue Heeler puppies, tails docked, 4 females, 2 males, black & brown with gray markings. Call 349-3640
- For Sale: hand forged metal, from 200yr old canon, no barrel, asking $600; large double door wood stove, will heat large home or shop, like new, asking $500; tons of once fired rifle & pistol brass, make offer. Call 455-3855 after 6pm
- For Sale: Primos Alpha Dogg electronic predator caller, has calls for coyotes, deer, elk ,crows, & many more, like new, with original box & papers, asking $225. Call 858-3334 after noon
- For Sale: ’04 Dodge Stratus, 4 cylinder automatic, runs great, great mileage, asking $2,250 obo. Call 349-7438