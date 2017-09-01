To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

“Deals on the Dial” is brought to you by “Clark’s Meat House” on KVOW 1450 AM and “Brentlee Homes”on KDNO 101.7 FM. Check out their websites at www.clarksmeathouse.com and www.brentleehomes.com



Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:05 to 9:30 a.m., hosted by Rebecca Pitt, on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, hosted by Larry Heron and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am with Rebecca on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

1/10/17

Free: three dozen capable Champlain bottles; two dozen golish snap & bail bottles. Call 332-7303 during day, leave message

dozen capable Champlain bottles; dozen golish snap & bail bottles. Call 332-7303 during day, leave message For Sale: closed in trailer, 16’ long, two axles, asking $3,500. Call 349-3963 Lander, no texting

For Sale: clean brass, 9mm & 45 ACP. Call 851-1879

Available to do: carpentry & finish work, including dry wall & tile work, etc. Call 240-0982

1/9/17