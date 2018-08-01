Deals on the Dial – Week of 1/8/18

To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or  307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!!  “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

January 9, 2018

  • FREE:  pair of  Blue Polish chickens, just starting to lay, hatched last summer.  855-5351
  • WANTED:  Small apartment size electric cook stove, must be clean.  851-6655
  • WANTED:  Used Dodge Wheels – 8 lug 17 inch wheels to fit 2006 Dodge pickup.  GM and Ford wheels may also fit.   Center hole 4 1/2 inch diameter.  Bolt circle 6 1/2 inch diameter. 8 to 9 inch width.  Call or text 307-850-8419.
  • For Sale:  Infant bed, white in color, excellent condition $590.  Men’s tan leather coat with white sleeves, 38R, very nice $400.  Men’s shoes 10 ½ medium $20 obo.  469-371-8732 Thermopolis
  • For Sale:  Glock 23 .40 S&W caliber with 3 magazines & hard case.  Like new, shot very little, $475.  272-8736
  • For Sale:  12 wide x 14 tall 3 inch thick insulation garage door with motor, $1,000.  349-1972
  • For Sale:  Ruger SR22, $250.  330-3104
  • For Sale:  1994 Damon 31’ motorhome, 454 Chevy motor, 35,000 miles, new tires.  $8,000 obo.  851-0209 or 851-5894
  • For Sale:  White gold diamond ring, 16 diamonds, size 7, asking $175.  314-5809
  • For Sale:  Winchester lever action rifle, Model 1892 .44 mag.  1 of 500 limited series.  $1,000.  349-1972
  • WANTED:  Used Subaru Wheels – 5 lug 17 inch wheels to fit 2014 Outback.  Volkswagen and Toyota wheels may also fit.  2 1/2 inch center hole, 2 1/4 inches between bolt centers, 8 inch width.  Call or text 307-850-8419.

Leave a Reply