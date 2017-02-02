To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

February 2, 2017

For Sale: Alfalfa-Grass Mix Hay small bales…30 bales a ton! Hay is still on the ground & has been snowed on! Near the Arapahoe school! For more info. Text or call 851-7828

For Sale: 8 acres between Worland and Winchester. Kenmore gas range, late model, good condition, black & stainless $150 obo. 1950 Trackhoe and 1964 3 axle lowboy trailer, will sell separate or together. Potbelly woodstove, Stewart wood cookstove & sheepherders stove. 388-2738

For Sale: New IPhone 6S w/ sim card for Verizon. $350. 851-4985

February 1, 2017

For Sale: AKC registered Standard Poodle puppies, light red & dark red, $500. 856-3175

For Sale: Electric range, black, flat glass top, stainless front $295. 857-1646

For Sale: Baby Lock ARIA sewing machine and extension table. Perfect condition. Excellent machine. 3 years old. $2,500. Call with questions or to try it out. 856-6990

For Sale: Springfield XD Mod2 9mm, all black in color, in great condition with 5 boxes of new ammunition $525.00. For Sale: Springfield 1911 Range Officer Compact 45 ACP with 2 boxes ammunition $750.00. Call 307-349-0594.

January 31, 2017

For Sale: 4 – Michelin Defender tires, 185/65 – R15. 90,000 mile warranty, have only 5898 miles on them. Low rolling resistance design. $300 for all 4. Radio controlled truck, Shredder-SC, 1/6 scale 4wd electric RC truck (very large) Duel 7.4v Lipo batteries. 2 channel 2.4 Ghz radio, New in box, 3 available, $400 obo. Tandem Duel Dolly with 5th wheel, 8 – 10.00/22 tires mounted on 10 hole bud rims. Homemade for off highway use only. $1000 obo. M&M Plow , 7 Bottoms roll over action. 16″ Massey Fergerson shears but also drilled out for 18″- IHC shears. Tall trash design with shear bolt protection.

14 new moldboards included. $5000 obo. 840-0808

To a good home: 5 year old terrier. Looking for Chickens & orange tabby kittens. 797-9616

January 30, 2017