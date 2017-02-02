To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
“Deals on the Dial” is brought to you by “Clark’s Meat House” on KVOW 1450 AM and “Brentlee Homes” & “Back Bar Lounge & Grill” on KDNO 101.7 FM. Check out their websites at www.clarksmeathouse.com and www.brentleehomes.com
Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:05 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!
You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.
February 2, 2017
- For Sale: Alfalfa-Grass Mix Hay small bales…30 bales a ton! Hay is still on the ground & has been snowed on! Near the Arapahoe school! For more info. Text or call 851-7828
- For Sale: 8 acres between Worland and Winchester. Kenmore gas range, late model, good condition, black & stainless $150 obo. 1950 Trackhoe and 1964 3 axle lowboy trailer, will sell separate or together. Potbelly woodstove, Stewart wood cookstove & sheepherders stove. 388-2738
- For Sale: New IPhone 6S w/ sim card for Verizon. $350. 851-4985
February 1, 2017
- For Sale: AKC registered Standard Poodle puppies, light red & dark red, $500. 856-3175
- For Sale: Electric range, black, flat glass top, stainless front $295. 857-1646
- For Sale: Baby Lock ARIA sewing machine and extension table. Perfect condition. Excellent machine. 3 years old. $2,500. Call with questions or to try it out. 856-6990
- For Sale: Springfield XD Mod2 9mm, all black in color, in great condition with 5 boxes of new ammunition $525.00. For Sale: Springfield 1911 Range Officer Compact 45 ACP with 2 boxes ammunition $750.00. Call 307-349-0594.
January 31, 2017
- For Sale: 4 – Michelin Defender tires, 185/65 – R15. 90,000 mile warranty, have only 5898 miles on them. Low rolling resistance design. $300 for all 4. Radio controlled truck, Shredder-SC, 1/6 scale 4wd electric RC truck (very large) Duel 7.4v Lipo batteries. 2 channel 2.4 Ghz radio, New in box, 3 available, $400 obo. Tandem Duel Dolly with 5th wheel, 8 – 10.00/22 tires mounted on 10 hole bud rims. Homemade for off highway use only. $1000 obo. M&M Plow, 7 Bottoms roll over action. 16″ Massey Fergerson shears but also drilled out for 18″- IHC shears. Tall trash design with shear bolt protection.
14 new moldboards included. $5000 obo. 840-0808
- For sale: blue heeler Idaho fuzzy puppies, ready to go now. 262-2521
- To a good home: 5 year old terrier. Looking for Chickens & orange tabby kittens. 797-9616
January 30, 2017
- For Sale: Virgin Red Polled Dexter Bull. Registered…(HMDD Platinum Red…..ADCA # 040278). 20 Months Old. PHA/Chondro Free. Parentage DNA Verified. Gentle / Halter Broke. $2,200. 276-3019
- For Sale: Ryobi Router, 3h.p. NEW $175. Single Biothane Harness for Haflinger or Quarter Horse $500. Leupold 10×42 Pinnacles Binoculars Good condition. $125. 867-2433
- For Sale: Red Cross Baby Scale. Manuf. Specs: Reliable digital accuracy to + or – 10g or .0022 pounds, contoured design, LCD display, Battery operated, kg/lbs. Gently used, reliable and clean. Asking far less than the cost of a brand new one. 840-2270
- For Sale: 16 x 80 house trailer 2008 Friendship, sunken living room, excellent shape, central air included. Will finance to the right person $40,000. 871-3954
- For Sale: 1918 DWM Luger $1,500. 349-4125
- For Rent: 16×80 mobile home, 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ baths. 2 storage units. Small deck. 775-843-4724
- For Sale: Two studded snow tires, P175/65/R14 with rims off of a Toyota Corolla, less than 100 miles $100. Horse harness w/ collars, up to 1,500 lb horses. 330-5081
- For Sale: Pel-Pro pellet stove $600. 775-843-4724 Riverton