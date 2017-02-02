Deals on the Dial – Week of 1/30/17

February 2, 2017

  • For Sale:  Alfalfa-Grass Mix Hay small bales…30 bales a ton! Hay is still on the ground & has been snowed on! Near the Arapahoe school! For more info. Text or call 851-7828
  • For Sale:  8 acres between Worland and Winchester.  Kenmore gas range, late model, good condition, black & stainless $150 obo.  1950 Trackhoe and 1964 3 axle lowboy trailer, will sell separate or together.  Potbelly woodstove, Stewart  wood cookstove & sheepherders stove.  388-2738
  • For Sale:  New IPhone 6S w/ sim card for Verizon.  $350.  851-4985

February 1, 2017

  • For Sale:  AKC registered Standard Poodle puppies, light red & dark red, $500.  856-3175
  • For Sale:  Electric range, black, flat glass top, stainless front $295.  857-1646
  • For Sale:  Baby Lock ARIA sewing machine and extension table. Perfect condition. Excellent machine. 3 years old. $2,500. Call with questions or to try it out. 856-6990
  • For Sale: Springfield XD Mod2 9mm, all black in color, in great condition with 5 boxes of new ammunition $525.00. For Sale: Springfield 1911 Range Officer Compact 45 ACP with 2 boxes ammunition $750.00. Call 307-349-0594.

January 31, 2017

  • For Sale:  4 – Michelin Defender tires, 185/65 – R15. 90,000 mile warranty, have only 5898 miles on them. Low rolling resistance design.  $300 for all 4.   Radio controlled truck, Shredder-SC, 1/6 scale 4wd electric RC truck (very large) Duel 7.4v Lipo batteries. 2 channel 2.4 Ghz radio, New in box, 3 available, $400 obo.  Tandem Duel Dolly with 5th wheel, 8 – 10.00/22 tires mounted on 10 hole bud rims.  Homemade for off highway use only. $1000 obo.  M&M Plow, 7 Bottoms roll over action. 16″ Massey Fergerson shears but also drilled out for 18″- IHC shears. Tall trash design with shear bolt protection.
    14 new moldboards included.  $5000 obo.   840-0808
  • For sale:  blue heeler Idaho fuzzy puppies, ready to go now.  262-2521
  • To a good home:  5 year old terrier.  Looking for Chickens & orange tabby kittens.  797-9616

January 30, 2017

  • For Sale:  Virgin Red Polled Dexter Bull.  Registered…(HMDD Platinum Red…..ADCA # 040278).   20 Months Old.  PHA/Chondro Free.  Parentage DNA Verified.  Gentle / Halter Broke.  $2,200.  276-3019
  • For Sale:  Ryobi Router, 3h.p. NEW $175.  Single Biothane Harness for Haflinger or Quarter Horse $500. Leupold 10×42 Pinnacles Binoculars  Good condition.  $125.  867-2433
  • For Sale:  Red Cross Baby Scale. Manuf. Specs: Reliable digital accuracy to + or – 10g or .0022 pounds, contoured design, LCD display, Battery operated, kg/lbs. Gently used, reliable and clean. Asking far less than the cost of a brand new one.  840-2270
  • For Sale:  16 x 80 house trailer 2008 Friendship, sunken living room, excellent shape, central air included.  Will finance to the right person $40,000.  871-3954
  • For Sale:  1918 DWM Luger $1,500.  349-4125
  • For Rent:  16×80 mobile home, 3 bedrooms, 1 ½ baths.  2 storage units.  Small deck.  775-843-4724
  • For Sale:  Two studded snow tires, P175/65/R14 with rims off of a Toyota Corolla, less than 100 miles $100.  Horse harness w/ collars, up to 1,500 lb horses.  330-5081
  • For Sale:  Pel-Pro pellet stove $600.  775-843-4724 Riverton

