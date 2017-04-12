To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
December 4, 2017
- For Sale: Frigidaire refrigerator, 28”wide, 65” high, 27” deep, runs good $95. 4 cylinder military Jeep engine with 4 speed transmission, complete with starter, generator, carb & fan,
$650. 850-8026
- For Sale: 5.5 quart enamel cast iron dutch oven, ceramic lining, $10. Rhonco 25 piece knife set, $20. Nuwave cooking system $30. Army Surplus Extreme Cold winter jacket, men’s medium, never worn $60. Army Surplus all weather men’s jacket, size 40R, never worn $40. 314-8446
- For Sale: Single size captains bed with 6 drawers, mattress & frame in good condition. Two pickup topper, may be for shortbeds. Hot house window, insulated glass & bronze frame, 60”x42”x16”. Health rider exerciser. 857-7058 evenings.
- For Sale: Black & white Border Collie, spade, good cow dog, $300. 856-1382
- For Sale: Firewood, 2 or 4 cords delivered, $120/cord. Also saw wood available. 388-2738 or 752-4166
- WANTED: Refrigerator with freezer. 349-9790
- For Sale: Zero Clearance Wood Burning Fireplace with chimney pipe. $300. 840-4594
- For Sale: Lodge living room furniture. 6 cushion sofa, 4 cushion love seat, 2 cushion chair and 2 end tables. Cushions are blue and frame of furniture is hard wood. Buyer must be able to haul. Very good condition. $275. 455-3151
- For Sale: 4 used all season Michelin LTX LT265/75R16 tires, 27,000.miles on tires. $200. 850-4463