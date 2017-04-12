Deals on the Dial – Week of 12/4/17

December 4, 2017

  • For Sale: Frigidaire refrigerator, 28”wide, 65” high, 27” deep, runs good $95.  4 cylinder military Jeep engine with 4 speed transmission, complete with starter, generator, carb & fan,
    $650.  850-8026
  • For Sale:  5.5 quart enamel cast iron dutch oven, ceramic lining, $10.  Rhonco 25 piece knife set, $20.  Nuwave cooking system $30.  Army Surplus Extreme Cold winter jacket, men’s medium, never worn $60.  Army Surplus all weather men’s jacket, size 40R, never worn $40.  314-8446
  • For Sale:  Single size captains bed with 6 drawers, mattress & frame in good condition.  Two pickup topper, may be for shortbeds.  Hot house window, insulated glass & bronze frame, 60”x42”x16”.  Health rider exerciser.  857-7058 evenings.
  • For Sale:  Black & white Border Collie, spade, good cow dog, $300.  856-1382
  • For Sale:  Firewood, 2 or 4 cords delivered, $120/cord.  Also saw wood available.  388-2738 or 752-4166
  • WANTED:  Refrigerator with freezer.  349-9790
  • For Sale:  Zero Clearance Wood Burning Fireplace with chimney pipe. $300.  840-4594
  • For Sale:  Lodge living room furniture. 6 cushion sofa, 4 cushion love seat, 2 cushion chair and 2 end tables. Cushions are blue and frame of furniture is hard wood. Buyer must be able to haul. Very good condition. $275.  455-3151
  • For Sale:  4 used all season Michelin LTX LT265/75R16 tires, 27,000.miles on tires.  $200.  850-4463

