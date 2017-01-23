To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
1/23/17
- Free to a good home: Pomeranian, 2 yrs old, male. Call 876-9433
- For Sale: ’72 Frolic camp trailer, front axle, needs TLC, asking $300 obo; 2 yr old Yorkie Poodle mix, male, house broken, updated on shots, asking $100; 1 ½ yr Chihuahua/Jack Russel, house broken, updated on shots, asking $100 or buy one get one for dogs. Call Kathy 797-9616 Thermopolis
- Looking For: ’16 Straw, 4x4s, 3x4s or 3x3s, may consider rounds. Call 856-8555 evenings
- Free: Yamaha Phazer II Mountain Lite Snowmobile, late ‘90s model, runs when parked, but hasn’t been started in a couple years, you haul. Call 321-9698 Lander area
- For Sale: Nordic Track Incline trainer 3, interactive, new motor, asking $500 obo; Free: Bowflex XLS, complete with leg attachment. Call 332-7772 between 9-5pm
- For Sale: ‘99 Ford F-350, 7.3 Diesel, automatic, 150,000 miles, Lariat, CD/DVD/Sound system, dual exhaust, need to sell fast, asking $9,500. Call 349-7731