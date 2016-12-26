To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

“Deals on the Dial” is brought to you by “Clark’s Meat House” on KVOW 1450 AM and “Brentlee Homes”on KDNO 101.7 FM. Check out their websites at www.clarksmeathouse.com and www.brentleehomes.com



Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:05 to 9:30 a.m., hosted by Rebecca Pitt, on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, hosted by Larry Heron and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am with Rebecca on KDNO 101.7!! “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

12/29/16

For Sale: huge box of numerous Barbie dolls & accessories, including a Barbie car, asking $35; Huge collection of squinkies & squinkie toys, asking $25; pillow pets, large ones for $5 each, small ones $3 each; large “fur-real” cat, asking $20; “fur-real kitten” asking $10. Call 850-8277

box of numerous Barbie dolls & accessories, including a Barbie car, asking $35; collection of squinkies & squinkie toys, asking $25; pets, large ones for $5 each, small ones $3 each; “fur-real” cat, asking $20; kitten” asking $10. Call 850-8277 For Sale: Horse Hay, 1 st Cutting Alfalfa, 2nd Cutting Grass/Alfalfa mix, 850 lb. square bales, put up dry, asking $100 a ton. Call 856-6857 evening leave message

Cutting Alfalfa, 2nd Cutting Grass/Alfalfa mix, 850 lb. square bales, put up dry, asking $100 a ton. Call 856-6857 evening leave message Looking For: straw. Call 330-5367

For Sale: Nordic Trac Elite 10.7 Elliptical, excellent condition, hardly used, asking $600 obo. Call 247-4162 leave message

For Sale: ’99 Polaris 400, 4wd, runs great; furniture – beds, couches, table & chairs; (2) washer & dryer pairs; Looking For: antlers – moose, elk & deer; For Rent: 3 bedroom double wide trailer, new carpet, appliances & paint, asking $1,100 a month plus deposit. Call 349-6813

400, 4wd, runs great; – beds, couches, table & chairs; & dryer pairs; – moose, elk & deer; double wide trailer, new carpet, appliances & paint, asking $1,100 a month plus deposit. Call 349-6813 For Sale: 18’ Horse Trailer, double axel, asking $475; wood burning stove, asking $275. Call 349-3441

12/28/16

For Sale: new king size memory foam mattress, asking $650 obo. Call 856-5817

For Rent: full basement, with high windows, kitchen, large family room, large bedroom, laundry room, central heat & air. Call 850-5506

For Sale: Taurus PT 111, 9mm, new with box, asking $285. Call 856-8269

For Rent: Mobile home, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 10 miles West of Riverton, remodeled, nice yard, mature trees, asking $375 a month, you pay utilities. Call 857-7058

12/27/16

For Sale: peerless tire cables, for passenger car, new in box, asking $25. Call 608-695-1961 Lander

For Sale: Golds Gyms Weight bench/squat rack, with 300+ weights & (2) Olympic barbells, asking $250. Call 575-5949

Found: (2) dogs, on Black Mountain Rd., red heeler & yellow lab. Call Kevin 921-3640

For Sale: (4) tires , size 245/75/16, asking $25 each; (2) boxes of vinyl records; Roper dryer, asking $20. Call 349-3441

, size 245/75/16, asking $25 each; of vinyl records; dryer, asking $20. Call 349-3441 For Sale: manual ice auger, asking $35; double bed, with wooden headboard & metal side rails, asking $60; 6 drawer dresser, asking $45. Call 240-0901 Shoshoni

12/26/16