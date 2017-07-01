To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.
December 28, 2017
- For Sale: Two John cimber prints, “Winter Travel” and “Winter Crossing” reasonable offers. 1997 Trails West 3 horse flat load trailer with dressing room, mid tack and back tack, good tires, $6,000. Text t 851-8134
- WANTED: Leather welding jacket, 2X. 851-5511
- For Sale: Size 13 steel toe men’s shoes, $20. 850-9011
- For Sale: Wood pub table with 4 matching chairs, $150. Kenmore electric dryer, $50. 864-9438
- For Sale: Lane double recliner, brown leather, $1,000 obo. Non smoking, no pets. 438-2767
- Free: 2 male ducks, Runner cross, 9-10 months old. 851-9187
- For Sale: Full size bed. Includes mattress, box springs and adjustable frame. $60. 314-5809
- For Sale: 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, grey with perfect body condition, new tires, 128,000 miles. $5,000. 330-5081
- For Sale: Beautiful 6 month old female German Shorthair Pointer pup, ready to start hunter training. 212-0157
- For Sale: Crochet pot holder $5. Knitted scarves $10. 840-0687 call or text
- WANTED: 1 cord firewood, maybe more. Needs to be delivered & stacked in Riverton. 709-6355 leave message if no answer
- For Sale: 5 LED desk lamps, adjustable brightness, USB charging port. $20. 840-1672
- For Sale: Rossi 38 spl, 4inch nickel, nice, $275. 856-8269
- For Sale: Set of snow tires and rims. Nice condition. Low mileage. Big O 265/75R16 X/T Big Foot. Six lug Chevrolet 1500. $385 332-7608