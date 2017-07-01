Deals on the Dial Week of 12/25/17

To place your deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or  307-856-7908 between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:10 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

Be sure to listen for “Deals on the Dial” every weekday from 9:15 to 9:30 a.m., on KVOW 1450 and 9:40 am, on KTAK 93.9, and then again from 10: 07 to 10:30 am on KDNO 101.7!!  “Deals on the Dial is the place for non-commercial advertisers to buy, sell, trade, or locate FREE!

You may submit items for “Deals on the Dial” by e-mail @ deals@wrrnetwork.com, by filling out the submission form on the website, wrrnetwork.com under the submissions tab, by fax at 307-856-0252, you can drop your list off at the studios, or you can participate over the phone during the KVOW & KDNO shows only.

 

December 28, 2017

  • For Sale:  Two John cimber prints, “Winter Travel” and “Winter Crossing” reasonable offers.  1997 Trails West 3 horse flat load trailer with dressing room, mid tack and back tack, good tires, $6,000.  Text t 851-8134
  • WANTED:  Leather welding jacket, 2X.  851-5511
  • For Sale:  Size 13 steel toe men’s shoes, $20.  850-9011
  • For Sale:  Wood pub table with 4 matching chairs, $150.  Kenmore electric dryer, $50.  864-9438
  • For Sale:  Lane double recliner, brown leather, $1,000 obo.  Non smoking, no pets.  438-2767
  • Free:  2 male ducks, Runner cross, 9-10 months old.  851-9187
  • For Sale:  Full size bed.  Includes mattress, box springs and adjustable frame.  $60.  314-5809
  • For Sale:  2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee, grey with perfect body condition, new tires, 128,000 miles.  $5,000.  330-5081
  • For Sale:  Beautiful 6 month old female German Shorthair Pointer pup, ready to start hunter training.  212-0157
  • For Sale:  Crochet pot holder $5.  Knitted scarves $10.  840-0687 call or text
  • WANTED:  1 cord firewood, maybe more.  Needs to be delivered & stacked in Riverton.  709-6355 leave message if no answer
  • For Sale:  5 LED desk lamps, adjustable brightness, USB charging port.  $20.  840-1672
  • For Sale: Rossi 38 spl, 4inch nickel, nice, $275. 856-8269
  • For Sale:  Set of snow tires and rims. Nice condition. Low mileage. Big O 265/75R16 X/T Big Foot. Six lug Chevrolet 1500. $385  332-7608

Leave a Reply