1/6/17
- For Sale: Mini Aussie/Jack Russell puppies, 6 wks old, very people oriented, dew claws & tails done, 4 males, 2 females, have 1st shots, 3 blue merles, two black & white, one brown & white, great with kids & traveling, asking $150-175. Call 851-8134
- For Sale: 9mm Smith & Wesson 40 45 ACP brass. Call 851-1879
- For Sale: Sheep Wagon, fixer upper; 8 acres land, between Worland & Winchester. Call 388-2738
- Trade: Firewood, for wood burning stove. Call 349-3441
- For Sale: Alfalfa Hay, small bales, certified, asking $5 a bale. Call 221-1340
1/5/17
- For Sale: Electric stove, black in color, glass top, works great, asking $300; For Rent: room in Riverton, unfurnished, utilities included, asking $400/month. Call 985-789-3134 Riverton
1/4/17
- For Sale: Whitfield fireplace insert pellet stove, no venting included, asking $200. Call 851-2157
- For Sale: ’99 Honda Accord, asking $1,800 obo. Call 851-4985
- For Sale: ’88 Chevy pickup, extended cab, 4-wheel drive, asking $1,500. Call 921-4880
1/2/17
- For Sale: new 13” king size memory foam mattress, very high quality, too firm, asking $600. Text 349-8361
- For Sale: ’08 Dodge Ram 2500, Cummins diesel, regular cab, long bed, white in color, 6 speed manual transmission, 143,000 miles, combination fuel tank/tool box, asking $18,000 obo. Call or text 801-688-4813
- Looking For: snow blower in decent condition, prefer electric start. Call 858-3334
- Looking For: stain glass making scraps, any size & color. Call 851-4346
- For Sale: 22 pump Remington special rifle, octagon barrel, great shape, 1936 or earlier, will consider automatic pistol for partial trade, asking $900. Call 559-920-1246 Riverton
- For Sale: 18’ Big Bubba car hauler, like new, asking $1,650; Aluminum 2 snowmobile trailer, asking $700; ’05 660 Grizzly, great shape, low hours & miles, asking $4,500; ’98 350 Big Bear, great shape, low hours & miles, asking $2,500, or package deal with Grizzly & trailer for $7,500; 12’ Nomad camper, remodeled, everything works, new cook stove & oven, new water tank, hose & pump, asking $1,500; Remington 700 22-250, heavy barrel, with Burris 3×9 scope, asking $750; Wooden 4-drawer desk, good shape, asking $25; Microwave, works great, asking $15. Call 857-6826