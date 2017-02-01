To place you deal on the dial, call 307-856-2252 or 307-856-7908 between 9:05 and 9:30 a.m. and 307-463-2951 between 10:07 and 10:30 a.m. Monday Through Friday.

1/6/17

For Sale: Mini Aussie/Jack Russell puppies, 6 wks old, very people oriented, dew claws & tails done, 4 males, 2 females, have 1st shots, 3 blue merles, two black & white, one brown & white, great with kids & traveling, asking $150-175. Call 851-8134

For Sale: 9mm Smith & Wesson 40 45 ACP brass. Call 851-1879

For Sale: Sheep Wagon, fixer upper; 8 acres land, between Worland & Winchester. Call 388-2738

For Sale: Alfalfa Hay, small bales, certified, asking $5 a bale. Call 221-1340

1/5/17

For Sale: Electric stove, black in color, glass top, works great, asking $300; For Rent: room in Riverton, unfurnished, utilities included, asking $400/month. Call 985-789-3134 Riverton

1/4/17

For Sale: Whitfield fireplace insert pellet stove, no venting included, asking $200. Call 851-2157

For Sale: ’99 Honda Accord, asking $1,800 obo. Call 851-4985

For Sale: ’88 Chevy pickup, extended cab, 4-wheel drive, asking $1,500. Call 921-4880

1/2/17